Kingsport Schools Superintendent to resign for state job

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Dr. Lyle C. Ailshie, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent, will resign his position as superintendent effective August 11, 2017 to accept the position of Deputy Commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Education. In his new role, Dr. Ailshie will oversee the College, Career, and Technical Education (CCTE) division and the Teachers and Leaders division.

“I count the last five years as the Superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as a highlight of my career, and the decision to accept this new role with the Department of Education is an exciting, but difficult one,” said Ailshie. “I am incredibly grateful and humbled to have worked with such fantastic educators, community members, and board of education in our pursuit of educational excellence. The opportunity to be able to have a positive impact for schools all across the state is an exciting one, and I know our successes in KCS will help create a pathway for others to follow.”

Dr. Ailshie has led KCS since assuming the role of superintendent in March 2012. During that time, the district has been recognized for its exemplary work related to academic achievement, strategic planning, and performance improvement. KCS honors received during Dr. Ailshie’s tenure include national recognitions by publications such as The Washington Post and U.S. News and World Report, being named an Achievement Award District by the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence (TNCPE), the only school district in Tennessee to ever receive that honor, and being named a finalist in 2013 and the winner of the 2014 Tennessee District SCORE Prize by the State Collaborative on Reforming Education, as the top school system in Tennessee. Major initiatives initiated under Dr. Ailshie’s leadership also include formation of the district technology vision and 1:1 student device program, creation of the innovative D-B EXCEL high school blended-learning program, and design and construction approval of the upcoming Regional Science and Technology Center at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

“I’m excited that Dr. Ailshie is joining us as a new deputy commissioner, overseeing the College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) division and the Teachers and Leaders division,” said Commissioner McQueen. “These two divisions will continue to function as part of the larger academic leadership team, but they will have new deputy leadership to support significant work in each area and look for opportunities for alignment.”

Prior to coming to Kingsport, Dr. Ailshie served as Superintendent in Greeneville City Schools (TN). During his tenure in Greeneville, the school system was awarded the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) 2008 Sylvia Charp Award for district innovation in technology. Dr. Ailshie is a past president of the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) and was named the 2005 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year. He is the past president of the Association of Independent and Municipal Schools (AIMS). He is the first, and only, Honorary Lifetime Member of the Tennessee Educational Technology Association (TETA). Dr. Ailshie has also served on the Executive Committee of the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), the national superintendents’ organization. Most recently in October 2014, Dr. Ailshie was named to the Center for Digital Education (CDE) list as one of their Top 30 Technologists, Transformers and Trailblazers. In June of 2015, he was appointed by Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey to the Standards Recommendation Committee (SRC) and has served on the TNCPE Board of Directors.

Prior to his tenure as Greeneville City Schools Director of Schools, Dr. Ailshie held the role of Greeneville’s Assistant Superintendent of Instruction. His 35 years of educational experience also includes positions as an Assistant Principal at Morristown-Hamblen High School West, as well as serving as a principal, teacher, and coach in Hawkins County Schools. He began his career as a high school teacher and coach in South Carolina.

Dr. Ailshie received his Doctorate of Education (1996) and Master of Arts in Teaching (1984) from East Tennessee State University. He completed a Bachelor of Science/Sociology from Francis Marion College in Florence, South Carolina in 1981.

Dr. Ailshie, and his wife Vanessa, have three daughters, Tracie, Hilary and Karli, two son-in-laws, Tyler Neas and Andrew Wolfe, and two granddaughters, Harper and Ainsley.