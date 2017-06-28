Have unpaid cafeteria debt in Scott County schools? Department of Social Services may be called

The new policy was approved unanimously by the Scott County School Board on Tuesday night. Superintendent John Ferguson said it is important for the school system to collect cafeteria debts in order to keep the budget balanced.

Ferguson said he was not keen on the language of notifying the DSS, but he said if that is what it takes to get someone’s attention, then that is what the school system would do.

Q: Will students who owe money still receive a meal?

A: Yes. According to the new policy, students will be served a reimbursable meal (breakfast or lunch). No student will be denied a meal.

Q: How much will meals cost in the Scott County school system this year?

A: Meal prices are going up by 10 cents this year, which was mandated by the state. Prices will be $1.05 for elementary school breakfast, $1.10 for middle and high school breakfast and $1.70 for adult breakfast. Elementary lunch will be $2.05, middle and high school lunch will cost $2.35 and adult lunch will cost $3.15.

Q: What is the charge limit?

A: All cafeteria accounts have a $25 charge limit. Balances on student accounts, whether positive or negative, will be carried forward from year to year. Once students have a negative balance of $10, they will not be allowed to purchase a la carte items such as bottled water or extra entrees.

Q: What happens if a student reaches the $25 limit?

A: Once a student reaches the maximum amount, the child’s parent or guardian must be notified with a call from the school office. The office will cover the costs of the student’s meals for that day.

Q: Are there procedures in place for dealing with students who have cafeteria debts?

A: Yes. Weekly notifications will be made to all students who have debt via school messenger. When the debt reaches $10, a written notification will be sent to parents. The cafeteria manager will notify the central office in writing once the debt reaches $25. All calls must be documented.

Q: What will the office tell the parents?

A: On the first call by staff, parents or guardians will be encouraged to apply for free or reduced lunch if they have not already applied or their income level has changed. They will also be encouraged to sign up for an online account at myschoolbucks.com in order to add money to their account or view activity and balances.

Q: If parents fail to pay the debt, what happens?

A: If they fail to make payments, the DSS might be notified.