Gilliam to receive five months' pay after retirement from Northeast

However, two past presidents of the school will receive no pay as presidents emeritus for the 2017-18 budget year, a decision officials made citing tight finances at the school.

Gilliam’s pay is per Tennessee Board of Regents bylaws and policy, according to TBR spokesman Rick Locker.

“Dr. Gilliam’s last working day in the office will be June 30,” Locker said via email Monday. “Per TBR policy, she will be on paid administrative leave for 3 months, from July 1 through Sept. 30. However, her accumulated annual leave will be paid to her from Oct. 1 until approximately Nov. 30. During all of the time through Nov. 30, she will be available to respond to questions from TBR staff regarding the operations of Northeast.”

Meanwhile, the emeritus pay was removed by a vote of the TBR last week. Regent J. Parker Smith cited tight finances as the reason for the decision. Locker said the pay amounted to 20 percent of the last year’s salary of former presidents Bill Locke and Wade Powers. On Friday, the TBR, based on a committee recommendation, approved emeritus payments for seven other retired community college presidents, including Jack Campbell of Walters State.

“I was notified a couple of days before the meeting that the board was going to discuss the president emeritus issue at Northeast State because of the financial condition they were in. I was told it would be a one-time thing,” Locke said Tuesday, adding that he asked to be notified of the final decision and said that he would support it either way. “I’ll continue to help them (at Northeast) any way I can. Northeast State is a great school.”

Locker said the payments could resume in the future. Aside from retirement payments and the emeritus payments both former presidents receive, Powers also receives some pay for work he does for Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Locker said.

Gilliam will not be eligible for emeritus payments because of action the General Assembly, and subsequently the TBR, took in 2002. Locker pointed out that Tennessee Code Annotated 8-36-714 made president emeritus a purely non-paid designation for those hired after Sept. 1, 2002. Gilliam came from North Carolina, after more than 28 years in higher education there, to head Northeast effective Aug. 1, 2009. The TBR, mirroring requirements of the law, approved the change Sept. 20 retroactive to Sept. 1. In addition, Locker said that the emeritus pay for those who qualify is not automatic or mandatory but up to the colleges to request.

Gilliam, following a faculty vote of no confidence earlier this year, recently announced she was retiring June 30, a month short of eight years at the helm of the school. Faculty complained of over-expansion, unrealistic revenue projections and an “environment of distrust,” among other things. TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings appointed TBR Executive Vice Chancellor James King as interim president of Northeast until a new president is chosen, which Locker said likely would occur by the middle of the fall.

The TBR is in the midst of an audit started after the no-confidence vote. Gilliam agreed to three interim TBR-recommended actions: hiring Rosemary Jackson as interim chief financial officer (CFO), having a TBR Office of Academic Affairs review of academic management, and searching for and implementing best practices on shared management on the campus among TBR, Gilliam, faculty and others.

Jackson Monday was replaced by Army Reserve retired Lt. Col. Colonel James Cline (his first name is Colonel). Locker Monday said the audit, which began in February, is not completed and that it would be presented to the TBR at the first board meeting after it is finished. The next regularly scheduled TBR meeting is in September in Memphis, but the meetings are livestreamed on its website at tbr.edu.