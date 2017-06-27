Kingsport BOE laments special ed small funding hike, 200-student increase

Stagnant 2017-18 federal funding for Kingsport City Schools could be worse. However, school system officials said that the slightly increased funding levels amount to a funding decrease when you factor in a higher number of special education students. Officials said one reason for the swelling number of special education students is mothers who took bath salts or opioids, although some students from surrounding areas or from out of the area are attracted to the city’s special education system.

Amy Doran, one of three school system employees on the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force of Sullivan County, said the effects of pregnant women using bath salts and opioids is coming into the school system now.

Doran said one nurse practitioner told her in the Tri-Cities about 85 percent of the neonatal intensive care unit babies are drug addicted. As the drugs of choice change, Doran said, so will the needs of incoming special ed students affected by those drugs. Doran, nursing supervisor Vicki Johnston and Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash serve on the task force.

Recently, three counties in Northeast Tennessee, including Sullivan, filed suit against pharmaceutical companies making opioids, and Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus said he believes Sullivan is at the center of that epidemic in a state with the second-highest opioid prescription rate in the country. Southwest Virginia also has struggled with opioid addiction issues.

Federal special ed funding doesn’t come close to matching mandates, school officials say

“What they (federal authorities) give us does not begin to cover costs,” Board of Education Vice President Susan Lodal said at Tuesday night’s board meeting after Superintendent Lyle Ailshie estimated the school budget for 2017-18 included about $500,000 for adding four new special ed classrooms, four new teachers, a bus driver, four instructional assistants along with equipment and supplies. The board voted to approve the Consolidated Application for Federal Programs for 2017-18.

Special ed can go from students who need a little help with math or reading up to students who must have a nurse with them throughout the school day, school system officials said.

Director of Special Education Jacki Wolfe said that the federal special ed or IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) appropriation for 2017-18 was $16,000 over the more than $1.5 million appropriation for 2016-17.

‘We’ve known these children were coming. We didn’t know the numbers,” Lodal said, while BOE member Carrie Upshaw said she fears Betty DeVos, President Donald Trump’s education secretary, will further siphon dollars away from all public school students with support of school choice via funding charter schools with public money.

“Charter schools and private schools aren’t having this conversation,” Upshaw said.

Wolfe and Lamar Wright said the system gets two federal funding portions, a Part D for pre-kindergarten special ed students to those age 22, the last year special ed students can remain in a public school, and a Section 619 funding for pre-K only. Part D funding increased $16,000, while the 619 funding literally went up $3, Wolfe said. It is just more than $40,000.

However, from October 2016 to May 2017, the number of special ed students in the system increased by 200. Wolfe said four students came from other states or surrounding systems but that babies born to mothers on drugs are also filtering into the system or having learning problems manifest themselves as they go through school. Of the 200, Wolfe said 170 are K-12 and 30 are pre-K.

BOE member Todd Golden said he would like to see some projections of how the special ed population, especially from drug-addicted newborns growing to school age, might increase in future years.

About 22 percent of the system’s pre-K-12 population is classified in special education, Ailshie said, compared to an average of about 15 percent. Wolfe said the October count was 1,280 and the final count in May was 1,455 and as children turn 3 with special education needs, they must be taken into the school system. Of those, she said the pre-school count grew from 64 to 97 during that period. They said part of the issue is that the city system is known as having an excellent special ed program and parents with special needs children sometimes move into the city for that reason.