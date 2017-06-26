Cuts most hurtful to city’s low-income students, Lodal says

Cuts are coming to programs for low-income students, English language learners and teacher professional development.

Board of Education Vice President Susan Lodal said the national funding issues are most hurtful to low-income students, and BOE member Carrie Upshaw said the cuts so far are not as much as Trump originally promised.

KCS Supervisor of Federal Programs Lamar Smith said the system lost more than $259,000 in Title 1 funding and that as a result, Johnson Elementary School is being phased out as a Title 1 or low-income school over the next couple of years with the loss also offset by decreased instructional materials and equipment and fewer personnel.

Smith said Title 2, professional development, decreased $22,555, and Title 3, English language learners (ELL), went down $1,330 out of a $7,000 budget last year. However, he said despite the funding cut, federal accountability has been ramped up this year for ELL.

Upshaw said the federal government once promised to pay 40 percent of funding for things it required in title programs but never reached half that level. KCS Superintendent Lyle Ailshie estimated the funding reached 16 percent for the city schools in 2016-17.

The Title 1 funding for 2017-18 is $1,653,203.97, the Title 2 $228,982.76, Title 3 $5,748.64 and administrative support $138,737. Those are the amounts listed in the KCS Consolidated Application for Federal Programs for the 2017-18 school year. School system officials told the school board those amounts are what the federal government will provide.