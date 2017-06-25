D-B teacher named state winner for math, science teaching award

"Ms. Krautkremer is an exemplary model when it comes to demonstrating a commitment to the KCS vision of being Student-Focused ... World-Class,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Lyle Ailshie said. “Her every action is focused on creating an engaging and challenging learning environment for students and she has a tremendous record of success. While we are fortunate to have her serving students for many years, it is most gratifying that Ms. Krautkremer’s work is also recognized by the state. We are proud to call her one of our own!"

Krautkremer, in her 14th year with KCS, was a district-level KCS Teacher of the Year, grades 9-12 in 2016. She has 30 years of teaching experience and currently teaches AP Biology II and AP Biology at D-B.

She was a 2016 SCORE (State Collaborative on Reforming Educatdion) Educator Fellow. She has led and participated in department-level Professional Learning Communities (PLCs) for both science and math, and has served as department chair in both disciplines. While a faculty member at Georgia Military College, she coordinated all science instruction for the Warner-Robbins campus.

She has served as the KCS District Science coordinator, instituted and led teacher Science Curriculum Development PLCs for K-5 teachers, worked as a council member for the ETSU Northeast STEM Innovation Hub and as TNCore coach. She was also on the TCAP Bias Review Committee, served as president and secretary for the Upper East Tennessee Council of Teachers of Mathematics and served as president-elect for the Tennessee Science Education Leadership Association. In addition, Krautkremer was a multi-year Georgia STAR Teacher, was awarded first place at the ETSU 18th annual Student Research Forum and was awarded the Founder’s Award at the 27th annual Southeastern Regional Lipid Conference for Best Doctoral Research Project/Design.

"Every day I am blessed to work with the most amazing students,” Krautkremer said. “Together we work to make meaning around really difficult content. We are more like a family than a classroom. I'm so grateful PAEMST values that student-focused culture. It's an honor to be selected and I hope my students understand this recognition is for our work together."

Krautkremer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology from the University of Oklahoma, a Master of Science in microbiology and Masters of Public Administration from Texas A&M.

Krautkremer’s application will be submitted for the national selection process. National awards are given for up to two mathematics and science (including computer science) teachers from each of the 50 states. National honorees receive a certificate signed by the president of the United States, a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation to be used at the honoree’s discretion and a trip to Washington, D.C., for recognition events. In addition, she will be recognized for this outstanding achievement in September at a Tennessee Department of Education banquet in Nashville.

PAEMST awards, established by Congress in 1983, are the highest honors bestowed by the U.S. government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science.