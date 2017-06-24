Kingsport school system names two elementary principals

Suzanne Zahner has been named principal of Abraham Lincoln Elementary. Zahner most recently served as principal of the Spencer School in the Middletown School District (Connecticut) and principal of a K-8 school in Salem, Conn. She began her career in Baltimore County Public Schools in Maryland, where she taught fifth-eighth grades focused on reading and reading instruction. In addition, she has served as an assistant principal at Deer Park Middle Magnet School in Maryland and Chatsworth School, an elementary school in northern Baltimore County.

She replaces Nikki Skeen. Assistant Superintendent for Administration and spoksman Andy True said Skeen is taking a yet-to-be-announced position in the system.

“Mrs. Zahner brings to Kingsport excellent experiences in a variety of school settings, which will result in organizational learning for KCS. She has worked in both very large and small school systems and in schools with a great deal of diversity,” KCS Superintendent Lyle Ailshie said. “All along the way, she has demonstrated the ability to overcome obstacles and build on the strengths of students and school culture.”

Zahner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education from Elon College in North Carolina and a Master of Education with an emphasis on reading from Johns Hopkins University.

“I am so excited to be part of the KCS team and am thrilled to be working with the great families, staff and students at Lincoln Elementary,” Zahner said. “Being a part of such a great district with so many positive elements in place to support student success is a wonderful opportunity.”

The other new principal is Kelli Seymour, named to the helm of Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. Seymour was recently named interim assistant principal for Robinson Middle School, where she had most recently served as associate principal. Prior to Seymour’s current assignment, she was a teacher with Hamblen County Schools and Johnson City Schools and also served as a Reward School Ambassador for the Tennessee Department of Education.

She replaces Sharon Newland, who has accepted the job of principal at Highand Elementary in Greeneville City Schools.

“I have enjoyed seeing Dr. Seymour’s growth since coming to our school district,” Ailshie said. “She has distinguished herself by serving as an associate principal and has sought out various leadership opportunities in the school district. This summer, she has served as the director of the middle school STREAM Camp and led the work to engage students in active project-based learning.”

The interim assistant principlal/permanent associate principal position at Robinson will be filled later, True said.

Seymour holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management from Carson-Newman College, a Master of Arts in teaching from Carson-Newman, an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a Doctor of Education in assessment, learning and school improvement from Middle Tennessee State University.

“I am very excited to be part of the Roosevelt team and to serve the students and families of Roosevelt Elementary,” Seymour said. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, parents and community partners.”