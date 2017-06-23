Back to School Expo set Aug. 1

The 8th annual expo is seeking kid-friendly organizations for the event set for 3-6 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the Kingsport Farmers Market in Downtown Kingsport.

Kingsport City Schools is securing kid friendly organizations as vendors for the event. Communications Editor Marybeth McLain said if an organization can answer yes to one of these three questions, it should reserve a free table:

1.) Do you offer lessons, athletics or other fun and educational opportunities for Kingsport kids?

2.) Do you offer programs, services and activities for kids in the Kingsport City Schools area?

3.) Do you have important information to share with area kids and their parents?”

There is no registration fee or cost to attend, and vendors receive one complimentary table. McLain said the event is a great resource for parents and also will include live entertainment and activities for kids, including minateur golf and free carousel rides for the duration of the event.

Vendor tables may be reserved until July 24 by contacting McLain at (423) 378.2123 or mmclain@k12k.com.

This event, formerly held in the Fort Henry Mall, is a partnership of KCS with the city of Kingsport – Kingsport Cultural Arts and the Kingsport Times-News.