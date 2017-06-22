Tate named South principal, among six Sullivan principals named so far

One is the appointment of Josh Tate as principal of Sullivan South High School from his current position as assistant at South, replacing the retiring Greg Harvey. His 14 years as South principal are part of 37 years with the county school system.

Aside from the Tate appointment, she announced that the other five principal placements for the 2017-18 school year:

— Central Heights Elementary, Dr. Angie Baker, transferring from Miller Perry Elementary. Rafalowski said the Miller Perry position will be filled soon.

— Indian Springs Elementary, Jeffrey Hickam, transferring from Central Heights Elementary. Hickam replaces Mitch Cox, who is going to work in the Knox County school system.

— Mary Hughes School, a K-8, Randy Gentry, transferring from Weaver Elementary.

— Rock Springs Elementary, Alesia Dinsmore, transferring from Mary Hughes.

— Sullivan North Middle, Dr. Josh Davis, transferring from Rock Springs Elementary.

Tate, assistant principal at South since 2013, from 1998 to 2013 was a social studies teacher and department chairman from 2008 to 2013. He got his bachelor’s of science in applied science from East Tennessee State University in 1998, his master’s in administration and principalship from Union College in 2008 and his master’s plus 45 hours in supervisor of instruction in 2009.

He also has been head cross county and head girls basketball coach as well as a technology coach for teachers.

“My preparation for the role as principal has been a process that has allowed me to earn the respect of my co-workers and superiors alike,” Tate wrote in his application. “I am direct, honest, tactful and loyal. I believe in hard work and preparation and I am not afraid of change when change is needed.”

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said this coming school year’s changes include an unusual amount of transfers within the district. She said that came about because of the retirement of Harvey at South, the exiting of Indian Springs Elementary’s Mitch Cox to another school system and the closing of Weaver Elementary, where Randy Gentry was principal, she asked other principals if they would like to transfer within the system.