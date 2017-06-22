KCS to spend more than $464,000 on computers

The Board of Education Tuesday night approved both purchases during its regular meeting, both from FireFly Computers through the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance. KCS Director of Technology Scott Pierce said the purchases are needed to replace aging wireless devices used by teachers and students, part of an ongoing and systematic effort to replace the older machines with newer ones.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen, also meeting Tuesday, approved the buying of those machines and a third expenditure.

The 157 Dell Latitude laptops will cost $161,396 or $899 each plus a $129 docking station and be paid for out of the 2016-17 budget.

Pierce told BOE member Todd Golden the computers should last five years and that slightly more expensive Apple computers were not purchased because they would require upgrading the system’s Wi-Fi and have issues with software incompatibility and cost more for repairs.

Next year, Pierce said 100 new teacher machines would be bought.

As for the student machines, part of the KCS 1:1 ratio of students to machines in grades 4-12, the 1,300 Acer N7 (non-touch) Chromebooks from FireFly will cost $233.99 or $304,187 for fourth and ninth graders and would include a license, service fee and carrying case. Chief Finance Officer David Frye said the 2017-18 budget has $680,000 available for student machine purchase but said that money will be carried over to 2018-19 when Chromebooks will be purchased for four grade levels.

Pierce said the program, which started with laptops for students but is in its second year of Chromebook purchases, eventually will settle into a standard of buying new Chromebooks for grades 4, 7 and 10.

BOE member Carrie Upshaw questioned how many students lack home Wi-Fi or consistent access to Wi-Fi, Superintendent Lyle Ailshie said a survey could be done but that one about two years ago indicated 80 percent of students had home wireless access.

The board also voted to approve spending $185,567 over five years for a K-12 college and career readiness software platform from Hobson’s Noviance. It includes ACT and SAT test preparation as well as information on helping students map out a college or career. Superintendent Lyle Ailshie and BOE President Eric Hyche said it helps address a concern of Mayor John Clark over how students who stay in Kingsport make career and education plans.

The platform also accommodates special needs students and can integrate with the WorkKeys program of ACT, said Brian Cinnamon, KCS chief academic officer of secondary education. The appropriation will be $49,111 for 2017-18, $39,289 the second year and $32,389 for the third, fourth and fifth years.