Kingsport school board bemoans late TCAP scores

For the second year in a row, the board has removed standardized state student tests in grades 3-8 from teacher evaluations because test results remain unavailable well into the summer break, having already removed the as-yet non-existent test results from the grades of students given when school was out in May.

In a vote of 4-0 with one absent, the board voted that teacher evaluations would not use the grades 3-8 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores in figuring teacher evaluations that determine teacher raises. Instead, the teachers’ observational scores will be used to figure how much of a pay hike teachers receive.

BOE member Todd Golden and the rest of the board at its meeting Tuesday night lamented that Tennessee two years in a row has failed to get the TCAP scores to school systems, even preliminary “quick” scores, before school is out.

In a vote of 3-1 with one absent, the board set the 2018-19 and subsequent teacher in-person evaluations to count for 15 percent of a teacher’s score. By law, the 2016-17 score was to count 10 percent and the 2017-18 score 15 percent, although the board has had to waive both in favor of using observational measures because the TCAP scores continue to be late. Teachers whose pay would have improved with the TCAPs will get that bump when the scores are available, but teachers would not be penalized if the TCAPs hurt their pay, Superintendent Lyle Aishie said.

BOE President Eric Hyche voted no, saying he thought a higher percentage would encourage students to take the test seriously and show what they’ve learned, although members Golden and Upshaw said they supported using the lowest allowable percentage so the TCAPs would not count so much toward a final grade. Vice President Susan Lodal said she would like to see a compromise at 20 percent but pointed out the board would review the percentage again this time next year. Member Karen Reed-Wright was absent.

“I wouldn’t want 25 percent of my pay to be based on one hour of my day,” Golden said. “I have a feeling this is going to go away anyway.”

Twenty-five percent of high school end-of-course tests go toward those course grades, but Upshaw said that was too much pressure for an 8-year-old in third grade.

The system’s approved 2017-18 differentiated pay plan remains a single lane with 90 steps. The plan gives teachers automatic increases the first two years. Starting with the third year, teachers earn either one, two or three steps based on their overall evaluation. The scale has 90 steps and also gives credit for advanced degrees and allows for bonuses for hard-to-fill positions.