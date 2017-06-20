UVa-Wise opens in-state tuition to locales in Tennessee, Kentucky

UVa-Wise officials said the move makes geographical sense because more than just state borders connect the region. The counties in Kentucky included in the in-state tuition area are Bell, Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Perry and Pike.

The Tennessee counties include Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Washington. The cities of Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City are also included in the in-state tuition geographical region.

"Our campus is strategically located between the commonwealth of Kentucky and the state of Tennessee," said UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry. "It makes sense to treat our region as one area. Offering in-state tuition will provide more educational choices for students and their families throughout the region."

Students from various areas of Kentucky and Tennessee have previously been given a tuition discount, but Henry asked The University of Virginia to allow those students to pay in-state tuition rates beginning this fall. UVa Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Pat Hogan approved the request last week.

"We see this as a way to serve the students of our region," said Sim Ewing, UVa-Wise vice chancellor and chief operations officer. "We are all situated together and are connected as a region. It is best to blur the state lines."

UVa-Wise Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Rusty Necessary said many students and their families, particularly those who live in nearby Kentucky, travel to Wise and Wise County often for shopping or en route to other pursuits.

"It makes sense we provide these opportunities," Necessary said. "We are geographically close to one another."