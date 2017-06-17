Norton Community Hospital boosts nursing scholarship

The NCH Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship has received $18,000 to help qualified nursing students from the city of Norton and the counties of Wise, Dickenson, Lee and Buchanan.

“Norton Community Hospital appreciates our heritage of partnership with (UVa-Wise),” said NCH Vice President and Chief Executive Mark Leonard. "The Norton Community Hospital Foundation established this scholarship in order to respond to the growing need for health care professionals in our region. A career in nursing or allied health can be exciting and professionally rewarding.”

Leonard said the scholarship will serve as an incentive for residents to purse career options in the region.

“Developing these jobs locally will also complement the college’s efforts to revitalize economic development in our region,” he said. “We appreciate the support from the (NCH) Foundation, as well as the (NCH) Auxiliary and our team members, in making this gift possible.”

In accepting the gift, UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry said the college’s nursing program “is strenuous, competitive and well respected. UVa-Wise faculty do a wonderful job of preparing our students for effective and ethical careers in nursing. Our students have exceptional licensure passage rates and are fully employed upon graduation.”

Henry said NCH “has been a steadfast and invaluable partner to the college. This scholarship, along with others from Norton Community Hospital, eases families’ financial obligations and opens avenues to a career path that is indispensable to our community and our nation. We are grateful for Mark Leonard’s leadership and the hospital community for their continued support and their commitment to our students and region.”