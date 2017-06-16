logo

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Four incoming UT students earn Manning Scholarships

Associated Press • Today at 9:31 PM

KNOXVILLE  — Emma Kate Hall of Lebanon, Sydney Peay of Spring Hill and Blake Turpin of Knoxville joined Nebraska resident Grace Neiman as the 2017 winners of the University of Tennessee’s Peyton Manning Scholarships.

The Manning Scholarships are for incoming freshmen to the Haslam Scholars Program, Tennessee’s premier honors program. The scholarships are given out each year based on leadership, academic achievement and community service.

The four latest winners were announced Friday at a ceremony that included Manning, a former Tennessee quarterback and five-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

Neiman is from Guardian Angels Central Catholic in West Point, Neb. Hall graduated from Lebanon High School, Peay from Summit High School and Turpin from Gibbs High School.

The scholarships cover nearly the full cost of tuition during the students’ time at Tennessee.

