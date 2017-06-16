Four incoming UT students earn Manning Scholarships

The Manning Scholarships are for incoming freshmen to the Haslam Scholars Program, Tennessee’s premier honors program. The scholarships are given out each year based on leadership, academic achievement and community service.

The four latest winners were announced Friday at a ceremony that included Manning, a former Tennessee quarterback and five-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

Neiman is from Guardian Angels Central Catholic in West Point, Neb. Hall graduated from Lebanon High School, Peay from Summit High School and Turpin from Gibbs High School.

The scholarships cover nearly the full cost of tuition during the students’ time at Tennessee.