Wise County board OKs school lunch price hike

While adopting policy changes to the federal nutrition program on Tuesday as part of normal summertime housekeeping chores, the Wise County School Board rubber-stamped the mandated federal policy changes that includes a 10-cent increase in school lunches. This coming school year, full-price lunches will be $1.70 at the elementary and middle school levels and $1.95 at the high school level. The new rules also stipulate a maximum $10 lunch tab.

Those eligible for reduced-price or free lunches are not affected by the price change. School Board member Donnese Kern said parents should be aware the feds have tired of dealing with school divisions across the country reporting deficits at the end of each academic year. Unpaid lunch tabs aren’t a huge problem for Wise County, but apparently are so at the national level, Kern said.

“This has been a big national issue this past year, and we don’t want to be a part of that issue at all,” she said. “If you run up a tab, parents will be notified well in advance of that $10 maximum. Parents need to know this is not a voluntary thing we do. There are federal and state guidelines we have to follow.”

Students who exceed the $10 tab will get an “alternate lunch,” Kern said, “so they won’t starve,” probably in the form of a sandwich, but the feds will require the maximum be strictly enforced.

In other matters, Superintendent Greg Mullins said the closure of Appalachia Elementary School and the moving of equipment, furnishings and other useful items to Union Primary and Union Middle Schools are going well. Mullins said he anticipates an early September date for a potential auction of surplus items.

Herbert Shortt said a Union jayvee basketball coach inquired if the AES gym could still be used for team practices. Mullins said he anticipates the board to turn the school over to the Board of Supervisors by early fall, so those decisions would be up to that board. He said it is his understanding the BOS intends to maintain water and electricity service to the closed school.

The board also agreed to schedule next month’s regular business session on July 25 to enable Mullins to adjust to personnel changes, including new hires, closer to the start of the 2017-18 school year with students reporting back in early August.