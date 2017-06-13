‘Build a Better World’ at your local library

Summer reading programs are traditionally designed to encourage elementary-aged children to keep reading during summer vacation with the goal of preventing the “summer slide” - a regression of sorts from all that was accomplished during the school year.

A fun theme, coupled with a host of creative and free activities, brings the program to life each year at public libraries around the region. And, while most summer reading programs kick off around Memorial Day or the week after, local children and their families can almost always join in the fun at any time.

Here are a few options in and around the Tri-Cities this summer:

Kingsport Public Library

Kingsport Public Library’s Summer Reading Program offers activities, prizes and events for all ages throughout June and July. Visit www.kingsportlibrary.org to learn more about the program and sign up to participate.

Scheduled programs include:

Preschool Storytime, for children 3-5 years old, on June 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Featuring fun stories, songs, action rhymes and puppet shows, the themes this month are inspired by the Summer Reading Program – Build a Better World - and include: “Build a Better Robot,” “Build a Better Dragon” and “Build a Better Dance Party.”

Time for Two’s Storytime, for children 24-36 months old, on June 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s auditorium. Featuring fun stories, songs, action rhymes and puppet shows, the themes this month are inspired by the Summer Reading Program – Build a Better World - and include: “Build a Better Robot,” “Build a Better Dragon” and “Build a Better Dance Party.”

The Build a Better World Summer Reading Program events for children in grades K-5 will be held Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in the library’s auditorium. The program includes: Park Ranger Marty Silver on June 14; Puppeteer Hobey Ford on June 21, and Touch a Truck on Broad Street on June 28.

Teens, in grades 6-12, can join the fun at 3:30 p.m., Thursdays, in the library’s auditorium. Program plans include: a Downtown Scavenger Hunt, June 15; a Self Defense Class provided by Tri-Cities Krav Maga, June 22; and a LEGO® Obstacle Course, June 29.

All of the events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

To learn more, call 423-229-9366 or visit www.kingsportlibrary.org.

Hawkins County Libraries

* The Church Hill Public Library will offer a wide range of programming centered around the “Build a Better World” theme. Stories & Fun, for ages 3-5, will be offered at 10 a.m., Fridays, from June 16-June 30. Special programs for children ages 6-11 are planned for June 15, June 22, June 29 and July 6. There'll be a Movie Night for all ages at 6 p.m., June 17 and Nerf Games and a Family Movie for all ages at 5:30 p.m., June 24. They'll wrap up the summer with an all-ages swim party finale at the Church Hill pool. For a schedule of events, visit hawkinslibraries.org/.

* The Surgoinsville Public Library will host a Build a Better World summer reading event at 5:30 p.m., June 20. Watch for updates online at hawkinslibraries.org/.

* H.B. Stamps Memorial Library in Rogersville will hold its Build a Better World summer reading programs on the library lawn at 10 a.m., Wednesdays, through June 28. Children and their parents can take part in all of the dates or just a few, and can sign up at the circulation desk.

Sullivan County Library System

In Sullivan County, Build a Better World summer reading programs are currently underway.

But it's never too late to join in the fun.

* The Blountville branch program is at 4 p.m., Mondays. Call 423-279-2714 for details.

* The Thomas Memorial Bluff City branch program is at 11 a.m., Tuesdays. Call 423-538-1980 for details.

* The Bloomingdale branch program is at 11 a.m., Wednesdays. Call 423-288-1310.

* The Colonial Heights branch program is at 10:30 a.m., Thursdays. Call 423-239-1100.

* Registration for the Sullivan Gardens branch program is June 12-17. Call 423-349-5990.

The programs are geared toward elementary-age children, but siblings are also welcome.

Southwest Virginia

Lonesome Pine Regional Libraries

* The Big Stone Gap Library will kick off its summer reading program at 11 a.m., June 12. The program will continue at 11 a.m., Mondays. Call 276-523-1334 for details.

* The Lee County Library will hold day-long registration from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 12, in Pennington Gap. The program will continue at 3 p.m., Mondays. Call 276-546-1141.

* The Wise Library will host an ice cream social and registration event for its summer reading program at 11 a.m., June 14. The program will continue at 11 a.m., Wednesdays. Call 276-328-8061 for details.

* The Scott County Library will host a summer reading kickoff with Pete the Cat from noon to 2 p.m., June 15, in Gate City. The program will continue at 11 a.m., Thursdays. Call 276-386-3302.

* The Coeburn Library will host a World's Fair kickoff party and registration event for its summer reading program at 3 p.m., June 14. The program will continue at 3 p.m., Wednesdays. Call 276-395-6152.

* The St. Paul Library will host a carnival and registration for its summer reading program at 3 p.m., June 15. The youth program will continue at 3 p.m., Thursdays. The St. Paul Library is also offering an adult summer reading program at 10 a.m., Mondays, beginning June 12. For details, call 276-762-9702.