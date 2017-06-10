UVa commits $3.5 million to UVa-Wise 'Innovation Ecosystem'

On Friday, UVa-Wise said its Wise Innovation Ecosystem will receive the funds from UVa's Strategic Investment Fund over a five-year period. Approval was announced Friday by the UVa Board of Visitors.

UVa-Wise said the majority of the funds will support a Center for Innovation, including the hiring of a professor of entrepreneurship, a professor of cyber-MIS, a center manager and operation costs including startup scholarships, student internships, an entrepreneurship boot camp, a cyber security symposium and a student innovation center.

UVa-Wise "already has top notch academic programs, including ABET accredited computer science and software engineering," said Jacob Somervell, chair of the UVa-Wise Department of Mathematics and Computer Science.

"These degrees are underutilized resources for the commonwealth. The programs need more students and this SIF grant will support bringing more students to these degree programs."

Somervell said efforts to increase awareness of the programs and attract more students would strengthen the mission of the college and provide highly sought talent to the various technology companies across the state and beyond. Increasing enrollment and graduates, he added, can have the ripple effect of attracting more technology companies to the region.

"I thank the Board of Visitors and the review panel for their foresight and clarity of vision in recognizing the importance of these degrees can have for the region and the commonwealth," Somervell said. "My hope is that the department of mathematics and computer science can graduate significantly more majors with technology degrees and help Southwest Virginia become a competitive destination for myriad technology companies."

The grant will also support a retention program for students in a variety of programs, the college said, including a mandatory summer program for entering students, highly monitored “turbo” classes in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math, early intervention for at-risk students and shared courses with UVa.

"This represents a level of outreach that our department has never engaged in before," said Frank Frey, chair of the UVa-Wise Business Department. "It is a great opportunity for us to provide more scholarship opportunities and additional educational opportunities for our students. It will also help us grow as a school and help attract more students."

UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry said the SIF grant "is an opportunity for The University of Virginia community to dream big and exercise creative license to design and implement high impact, high value initiatives."

She said the grant "is a truly transformative opportunity which will strengthen innovation and entrepreneurship in our curriculum while reinforcing student outcomes and economic development."