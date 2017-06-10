Northeast Faculty Senate wishes retiring Gilliam well, new CFO named

In addition, Army Reserve retired Lt. Col. Colonel James Cline (his first name is Colonel) has been named chief financial officer for NSCC and will assume his duties June 26, just before Gilliam’s retirement is effective June 30, the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year. Cline replaces an interim CFO, Rosemary Jackson, retired vice president for business affairs at Walters State Community College.

On July 1, Tennessee Board of Regents Executive Vice Chancellor James King will begin serving as interim president until a new president is chosen, which TBR Director of Communications Rick Locker said likely would take two and a half to three months. Faculty Senate President Francis Canedo was out of town this week, but incoming Faculty Senate Vice President Erin Ferris said the faculty received notice of Gilliam’s retirement Thursday via email.

“We wish her very well,” Canedo said.

The Faculty Senate vote in late January was 10 for no confidence and one abstaining. The full faculty vote in early February resulted in 98 no-confidence votes, 16 confidence votes, one abstention and 12 not voting. The eligible voters numbered 127.

The votes alleged over-expansion, unrealistic revenue projections and an “environment of distrust,” among other things.

The retirement announcement came after the June 6 executive session of the Audit Committee. TBR audited Northeast after the no-confidence votes.

New CFO Cline has more than 20 years of experience leading finance and audit offices in public, private, military and government sectors. He is a certified public accountant, certified information systems auditor, certified information technology professional and certified security control and data acquisition security architect, according to a NSCC news release.

Cline retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel and coordinator for the Tennessee/Kentucky Command and General Staff College. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University. He is also a graduate of the Martinsburg Institute's Project Management Certificate Program.

He was chosen through a national search. The selection team included members from NSCC and the TBR. Twenty-six applications were reviewed, with four finalists chosen for interviews. Cline emerged from that process as the overall top candidate and was recommended to TBR for employment.

About money for Gilliam and searching for a new president:

— Compensation. Gilliam’s annual salary is $168,305, according to Locker and a salary database on the TBR website last updated in March. After her June 30 retirement, Locker said she would be paid an additional three months of her annual salary or $14,025 per month. “As with any employee, she will get whatever accrued annual leave (vacation) she has remaining,” Locker said, adding that he doesn’t know how much she has accrued.

— Retirement. She is vested in her retirement in Tennessee after eight years heading Northeast. She also has 28 and a half years in North Carolina higher education. Locker said Gilliam was hired before major changes in the state system enacted by the legislature. “She was eligible for the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System or an Optional Retirement Program (which is more like a 401(k) program). I don’t know which one Dr. Gilliam chose, but she would be vested in either. Of course, the level of retirement pay is based on years of service and salary. I’m trying to get more detailed answers to this question.”

— Timeline. No timeline for choosing a replacement has been established, but Locker said it is possible that the TBR could vote June 23 to establish the search criteria and appoint a search advisory committee. “Once a committee is appointed, the process usually takes from 2 and a half to 3 months for a president to be named, and then perhaps a few weeks before the president can start work on the campus. So the next president’s arrival on campus is likely to be after the fall semester starts in August.” The TBR website has press releases on past searches dating back to about 2010 and it shows every search since then. Chattanooga State and Jackson State community colleges had the most recent searches.

— Search committee members. “The timing of the search committee announcement hinges largely around how soon all the representatives for it can be identified and agree to serve on it,” Locker said. “For example, the faculty will name its representative, the staff, alumni, etc. And community reps will have to be asked and agree to serve.”