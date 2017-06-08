Need volunteer hours for Tennessee Promise?

It’s a great opportunity for Tennessee Promise scholars to improve a state park or natural area and bank volunteer service hours while having a little bit of fun at the same time. Volunteer events are listed online by park and include meet up time, location, duration, activity description and point of contact.

In East Tennessee:

* A Nolichucky River cleanup will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 24, at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone. Pack a sack lunch and meet at the Crockett Homestead. Register online, call 423-257-2167 or email jackie.fischer@tn.gov for details.

* Roan Mountain State Park will host a Tennessee Promise Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 24. Meet at the Park Conference Center at 10 a.m. and plan to work until noon, break for lunch until 1 p.m. and continue working until 3 p.m. Volunteers will be removing litter and invasive plant species from along the banks of the Doe River. Pack a picnic lunch. Pre-registration is required. Register online or call 423-772-0190.

* Rocky Fork State Park will host a Volunteer Day from 8 a.m. until noon, June 24, involving a variety of projects from trail improvements to stream cleanup. Be sure to pack water and snacks. Wear sturdy shoes and clothes that can get dirty and wet. Meet at the main entrance gate. Register online or call 423-271-1233.

* Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park invites volunteers to take part in a number of chores from 10 a.m. to noon, June 24, including cleaning up Fort Watauga and the surrounding grounds, invasive plant removal, litter pickup and other tasks. Dress appropriately for the weather. Wear closed-toe shoes, bring water and gloves. Meet in the Visitor Center lobby. Register online or call 423-543-5808.

* Warriors' Path State Park will host a morning of trail improvements, beginning at 9 a.m., June 24. Meet in the pool parking lot. Register online, call 423-239-8531 or email brian.glover@tn.gov.

All Tennessee Promise participants should complete the online registration form that is available on the details page of each event. The RSVPs will help the park staff be better prepared for the volunteer crews and will make it easier to provide information on volunteer hours on behalf of participants.

For more information or assistance with reservations for a Tennessee Promise volunteer event, Nancy Schelin at nancy.schelin@tn.gov or call 615-532-5249.