Gilliam retiring as Northeast president June 30

The announcement comes two days after a closed-door executive session of the TBR Audit Committee, which is to give a report to the full TBR June 23. TBR spokesman Rick Locker confirmed the retirement letter had been received by TBR Chancellor Flora Tydings after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It also was addressed to Gov. Bill Haslam, as chair of the TBR, Vice Chairwoman Emily Reynolds and the other TBR members.

“I have reflected and analyzed on many occasions these last few months and as objectively as possible, on the best solutions for the situation at Northeast State,” Gilliam wrote. “The decision to announce my retirement effective June 30, 2017, seems to be in the best interest for the College in moving forward.”

Locker said the executive session of the Audit Committee is not public and he does not know what might be presented at the June 23 meeting. Northeast’s Faculty Senate and later the full faculty voted no confidence in Gilliam earlier this year, alleging over-expansion, unrealistic revenue projections and an “environment of distrust.”

He said a TBR news release was pending. Northeast spokesman Tom Wilson said the college and Gilliam would have no comment Thursday.

“This has been a very difficult decision given the good things going on in Tennessee and at NeState,” Gilliam wrote. “While TBR and faculty, staff, students, and the community have provided great support and guidance, it is the right time of year, the right time for me personally and professionally, and the right time in circumstances for my retirement. I continue to draw on my Appalachian upbringing that doing the right thing in good times or in challenging times is the ultimate level of leadership.”

Gilliam in the memo also lauded the TBR, the staff, faculty and students at Northeast, “especially my cabinet,” as well as Haslam and Tydings.

“I will continue to assist in any way possible to make for a smooth transition,” Gilliam said. “Thanks to all for the opportunity to work for such a great system and great leaders.”

Gilliam has been president of Northeast for eight years. Before that, she spent 28 and a half years working in higher education in North Carolina.

A Faculty Senate representative on April 5 called for Gilliam to be placed on paid leave, but the TBR declined that request. The TBR was investigating the allegations brought up in the no confidence votes.

“The Faculty Senate has previously stated their concerns on this matter,” Tydings said in a written statement April 5. “With all due respect to the Faculty Senate, they need to clearly understand that they do not dictate the terms of an ongoing investigation. TBR is following the appropriate policies and procedures.”

In late Feburary, TBR officials said Gilliam agreed to three interim actions addressing some issues in the faculty vote based on a Faculty Senate recommendation. They were hiring Rosemary Jackson as interim chief financial officer, having a TBR Office of Academic Affairs review of academic management, and searching for and implementing best practices on shared management on the campus among TBR, Gilliam, faculty and others.