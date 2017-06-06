Sullivan BOE gives Rafalowski high marks

The board also voted 7-0 to approve the 2017-18 general purpose budget of $84.6 million, which would not require a property tax increase but still must be approved by the County Commission, which also must begin funding a $140 million school capital projects program. The board also unanimously approved a federally mandated lunch increase of 10 cents per meal, or about $18 a year, across all grade levels. Rafalowski also thanked her staff for work on the budget matters.

“Nobody has ever had to do it (be superintendent) in a tougher time,” Board of Education Chairman Michael Hughes said after board attorney Pat Hull announced the evaluation tallies of the seven-member board. “I’ve talked to her at 1 a.m. before.”

Rafalowski, a 38-year veteran of the system, said she was “pleased and honored” to serve the county and its school system. “I can’t think of anything I’d rather be doing,” Rafalowski said. “I share these ratings with those on my staff.”

Her high scores among 19 topics included a 4.71 under organizational management and another 4.71 in professionalism, while her lowest scores, a 3.86 and 3.71, were under communications and community relations.

Those two areas have been consistently the lowest scores since the board began doing the evaluations of former director Jubal Yennie, under whom the school capital projects emerged before gaining momentum following his departure and the board’s decision to choose Rafalowski to succeed him. That culminated in the County Commission agreeing to the $140 million in funding in December of 2016, but the money will also be shared with Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., schools.

The budget on paper calls for using $2.2 million in fund balance to make the budget balance, the same amount used this fiscal year. However, as was the case this fiscal year, Rafalowski said, the school system likely will return the money back to the fund balance and keep the system well above the 3 percent of the general purpose budget Tennessee all but mandates.

The budget gives teachers a 2 percent cost-of-living raise and funds all step increases, which would equate to a roughly 4 percent increase for most but not all teachers, with support staff receiving similar percentage pay increases.

The board has a tentative work session to meet with architects and see artist conceptions of a new high school, to be located off Exit 63 of Interstate 81, at 4:30 p.m. on June 15. The board has already reviewed tentative middle school conceptions.

A regular work session is set for 4:30 p.m. on June 29, followed by a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 10 and a retreat from 8:30 a.m. to about 4 p.m. on July 11. All will be held in the health and education building except the retreat, which is tentatively set for the new regional agricultural center on state Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport.