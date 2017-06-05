Sullivan school lunches to go up a dime a day for 2017-18

However, those lunches won’t have to meet standards as stringent as once envisioned and thus might be more palatable and popular, according to a Board of Education member and the person heading school nutrition. That means a little more fat allowed in flavored milk, a halt to salt decline and a relaxing of whole grain mandates.

During a Thursday evening work session, the board reviewed a Monday agenda proposal from Supervisor of School Nutrition Amber Anderson for the lunch price increase, which is a mandate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture using something called a Paid Lunch Equity Tool, which utilizes a formula the school system has no choice but to follow.

The formula, rounded off to the nearest 5 cents, calls for a 10-cent increase in lunches at elementary schools to $2.40, at middle schools to $2.65 and at high schools to $2.90.

Board member Matthew Spivey said finding a meal, including drink, for $2.90 or less at most eateries would be difficult.

The draft school nutrition budget of $4,687,812 is self-supporting and up for approval at the Monday school board meeting.

The increase represents an increase of 2 percent plus a Consumer Price Index hike of 2.64 percent or a total of 4.64 percent, Anderson said, adding that it would mean an extra $17.80 per school year for students who eat cafeteria food every school day and have no absences. The proposal will go before the board at its 6:30 p.m. meeting Monday in the health and education building off the Blountville Bypass.

“We don’t have to go forward with the new sodium target,” Anderson said in answering a question from BOE member Mark Ireson about the school lunch changes of the administration of Republican President Donald Trump.

In addition, Anderson said whole grain leniency means items can be 50 percent whole grain instead of 100 percent, which makes it much easier for chicken nugget coatings to comply and allow 1 percent chocolate and strawberry milk instead of mandating flavored milk be skim.

Ireson asked if the leniency would make items more palatable, and Anderson said they probably would. However, she said the nutrition guidelines are not a complete reversal of nutrition guidelines, more of a tweaking. Anderson also said that taco bars and baked potatoes have proven popular, the later especially among teachers. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Anderson has tried various things to increase student interest in school meals.