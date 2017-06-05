Sullivan school board to vote on draft budget

The draft budget will be on the Monday agenda when the Board of Education meets at 6:30 p.m. in the health and education building off the Blountvillle Bypass.

The spending plan of $84,615,783 on paper depends on taking $2,265,807 from the fund balance because revenues are only $82,349,976. However, Business Manager Ingrid Deloach said that $2.2 million was used on paper to balance the 2016-17 budget of $84.8 million, but that money likely will be returned to the fund balance. If the draft budget is approved by the school board Monday, she said it would go before the Sullivan County Commission at a yet-to-be scheduled meeting in mid-June.

The commission also will have to find a way to fund a $140 million school bond issue to be split among county, Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., school capital projects, including a $60 million high school and $20 million middle school in the county and an addition to Dobyns-Bennett High School.

Even a worst-case scenario would leave the county system with a projected ending 2017-18 fund balance of $6,676,722 if the $2,265,807 were removed from the projected 2016-17 ending fund balance of $8,942,529. In contrast, Tennessee recommends a fund balance of at least 3 percent of the budget, which would be $2,538,473.

Deloach said the sales tax revenues for the school budget are up about $290,000 while the county system lost about $770,000 in revenues because its student population fell .8658 percent in comparison to the Kingsport and Bristol school systems. However, she said low fuel prices, vacated positions not filled and overall spending held to a minimum helped the 2016-17 budget.

A hike in funding boosted a Basic Education Program increase of $297,000 from Tennessee, which helped with a 2 percent bump for teachers and support staff plus funding all scheduled step raises, a combined increase of $1.485 million, with insurance rates going up 7.1 percent or $250,000, retiree insurance up $5,000 and bus contracts up $225,000.

Expenditure cuts through attrition include 11 teacher positions, a principal, a librarian, school nurse, secretary, counselor, warehouse manager and maintenance foreman. Many of those are from the closed Weaver Elementary, but the individuals may be placed in other positions.

The Discovery Academy Fund, which is a pre-K and pre-school program supported by parent-paid tuition, is set at revenues of $240,000 and expenditures of $235,896, the same numbers as the 2016-17 budget.

And the draft Renovation Fund budget is $1,057,988. The largest line item is $200,000 for roof repairs, followed by $140,000 for an LED lighting project at Emmett Elementary School, $120,000 for a Little Theatre renovation at Sullivan South High School and $80,000 for security improvements.