Hawkins schools churning out more 'work-ready' graduates than ever before

Last year 57, Hawkins County high school graduates walked away with a National Career Readiness Certificate (NCRC) in the first year of the program. Apparently, word got out to the Class of 2017 that's not a bad thing to have on your resume.

This past May, the number of NCRCs earned by Hawkins County high school graduates increased nearly 500 percent to 255, including 151 at Volunteer, 96 at Cherokee and eight at Clinch.

That amounts to 42 percent of the county’s entire graduating student body receiving an NCRC.

In 2016, Hawkins County Schools also handed out 88 Work Ethic Diplomas in that program's first year. The Class of 2017 earned 166 Work Ethics Diplomas, including 85 at Volunteer, 72 at Cherokee and nine at Clinch.

The NCRC is a work-ready certification recognized by more than 16,000 employers nationwide, including 342 in Tennessee.

Students earn an NCRC by taking three tests known as the ACT WorkKeys, which are focused on reading for understanding; locating information; and applied mathematics.

Based on their scores, they earn either a gold, which means they’re qualified for 93 percent of 20,000 profiled jobs; a silver, which means they’re qualified for 67 percent of those jobs; or a bronze, which says they’re qualified for 17 percent of those jobs.

This year, Volunteer graduates had 16 gold, 91 silver and 44 bronze; Cherokee had 12 gold, 63 silver and 21 bronze; and Clinch had one gold, six silver and one bronze.

The Work Ethic Diploma is a separate program that requires high school seniors to earn a certain number of points by completing a variety of objectives related to attendance, GPA, voluntary drug testing, discipline, Career Technical Education coursework, community service, earning an NCRC, and dual enrollment and/or post secondary coursework.

Earning a Work Ethic Diploma guarantees the graduate a job interview with 34 partnering companies in the region.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes attributed this year's higher success rate for both programs to better communication.

"We've had several meetings with our students promoting this," Starnes said. "We've had outside employers speak to students about the importance of having these skills and displaying these skills, and that's what they're looking for in future employees. We've had some students who, even though they may be going on to college, use this Work Ethic Diploma to secure summer employment. And it doesn't hurt to have something like this on your resume."

Starnes added, "We're trying to teach them that employers have certain expectations, and we're communicating those expectations to our students."

The NCRC is part of a larger program attempting to earn ACT Work Ready Community status for Hawkins County.

Sullivan County is already well on its way toward earning ACT Work Ready Community status, and the other seven Northeast Tennessee counties are partnering with the First Tennessee Development District in a separate effort.

Aside from producing a high quality future employee, the ACT Work Ready Community status benefits counties as an industrial recruiting tool.

Starnes said both programs fit in perfectly with the Hawkins County School System's mission.

"With 255 graduates receiving NCRC certificates this year we're well on our way to meeting our goals," Starnes said. "We're trying to make sure that students who graduate from Hawkins County Schools are prepared for college and career. I feel like we have a really good partnership with our community and our industry working to help prepare students. We want students to have opportunities and choices so that whatever they choose, they are prepared to be successful."