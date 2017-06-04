Smith replaces retiring Trent as Surgoinsville Elementary principal

Smith has served as the assistant principal at Surgoinsville Middle School for the past two years and has 15 years of experience in education in the Hawkins County School System.

She has degrees in Administration (Ed.S.) from Lincoln Memorial, Education (M.A.) from Tusculum College, and Elementary Education (B.A.) from East Tennessee State University.

She has worked at both the elementary and middle school levels as a teacher, RTI facilitator, and administrator.

Smith participated in the Governor’s Academy for School Leadership in the 2016 cohort, served as the Teacher Leader for Surgoinsville Elementary in 2014-2015, and was the Surgoinsville Elementary School Teacher of the Year and the Hawkins County K-4 Teacher of the Year in 2012-2013.

Smith is a graduate of Cherokee High School. She resides in Rogersville, Tennessee with her husband, Robert (Bobby) Smith, and two children.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to be the principal at Surgoinsville Elementary School and I am anxious to get started,” Smith said. “The community of Surgoinsville is near and dear to my heart as my teaching career began at Surgoinsville Elementary School. I look forward to working with the wonderful students, staff, parents, and community and leading Surgoinsville Elementary as a high performing school."

“Amanda’s proven work ethic, passion for students, and desire for continuous improvement will serve her well as she assumes the leadership role at Surgoinsville Elementary School,” said Director of Schools Steve Starnes. “I look forward to working with and supporting Mrs. Smith as she continues to build upon a tradition of high expectations and excellent student achievement at Surgoinsville Elementary School.”

Trent has spent the past 10 years as principal of Surgoinsville Elementary School.

Her accomplishments include 2006 Hawkins Elementary School Teacher of the Year, leading Surgoinsville Elementary School to straight A's in both academic achievement and growth on the TN State Report Card, Area Council 2 2016-2017 Principal of the Year, 2016-2017 First Tennessee CORE Region Principal of the Year, and the 2016-2017 East Grand Division Tennessee Principal of the Year.

Trent said she will greatly miss her staff, students, and the overwhelming support from Hawkins County and the community of Surgoinsville, but welcome plans to travel and enjoy time with her wonderful family and friends.