Sullivan's attendance, grade exemptions from finals uncertain after 17 years

That is the recommendation of a committee including principals and teachers, although some Board of Education members support doing away with the exemptions.

During a work session Thursday evening, reviewing the 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting agenda, was the draft rewrite of the 2017-18 Student Rights & Responsibilities Handbook, presented by Supervisor of Student Services Andy Hare. The draft document includes a series of changes but would leave intact a section that allows students with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher or with no more than two absences per semester to be exempt from final comprehensive exams.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said she twice talked with the committee, predicting BOE concerns about the exemptions, but the group stood firm in its support of keeping them. She said the members believe students already are over tested because, among other things, of Advanced Placement and ACT tests, as well as End-of-Course tests, also known as TNReady tests, in selected subjects. BOE member Jane Thomas, a retired teacher, said that up to 51 percent of time in the classroom is spent on testing.

In addition, Hare said Tennessee will hold school systems more responsible for keeping up attendance next year, penalizing them for students who miss more than two days a month, and the attendance exemption helps with that.

“That backfired on us with this flu thing,” BOE Chairman Michael Hughes said of students coming to school just long enough to be counted present and spreading the flu to others this winter. Ireson said he was concerned students aren’t taking enough comprehensive finals in high school to prepare for college. Matthew Spivey said he was concerned but, like Hughes, felt some respect for the committee stance because of the panel members’ expertise and experience in the matter.

Ireson suggested making the tests count only in a positive way on grades, but Rafalowski said students simply could not show up for the test and opt themselves out. Hare said the exemptions have been in place since 1990. Ireson said his older daughter had a 4.0 in high school but initially struggled in college because of comprehensive finals in every class, although he said she has since adapted.

The committee also has recommended allowing no more than five early dismissals to retain an exemption, just as more than five tardies already will take away the exemption. Board members asked Rafalowski to present information at the Monday meeting about how many students use the exemptions. Rafalowski said the decision could be delayed until July since the handbook is done mostly online with few printed copies.

The meeting is in the first-floor meeting room of the health and education building off the Blountville Bypass.