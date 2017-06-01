Funding to help more than 18,000 students in pre-K

“High-quality early learning opportunities are one of the best investments we can make in our kids,” Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said. “We want to ensure we are supporting strong early learning opportunities for our students with the greatest need, and that is reflected in the updated application process and in these grantees.”

Nearly 95 percent of districts in Tennessee, including those in Northeast Tennessee, will receive VPK funding designed to serve 4-year-olds who are at-risk. A list of preliminary funding amounts by district and the number of classrooms that funding supports is located on the department’s website at http://tn.gov/education/topic/voluntary-pre-k.

State officials said the application process was strengthened this year to ensure the program provides children with a high-quality opportunity to develop school readiness skills and a strong foundation for learning.

What has changed?

According to state education officials, to ensure Voluntary Pre-K funds are used to “maximize and increase student outcomes,” the funding for the programs changed from a formula-based allocation to a competitive grant process based on program quality standards, including:

* Full enrollment in programs serving the highest-need students;

* Use of a quality curriculum aligned to the Tennessee Early Learning Developmental Standards for 4-year-olds;

* A daily schedule that maximizes instructional time, minimizes transitions, and contributes to children’s healthy growth and development;

* Family outreach to maximize enrollment and support at-home learning.

What else will change?

The state says that moving to a competitive application process is the first of many targeted updates the department is undertaking to ensure Voluntary Pre-K funding is used to support high-quality pre-K programs across the state. The education department will continue to partner with districts across the state to measure program quality and to provide strategic professional development and support.

Want more information?

To find out more about VPK in Tennessee, visit the department’s website or contact Candace Cook, director of voluntary Pre-K programs, at Candace.Cook@tn.gov.

Preliminary Voluntary Pre-K program funding for Northeast Tennessee:

Carter County, three classrooms, $300,528

Carter County, Elizabethton, four classrooms, $400,704

Hawkins County, four classrooms, $398,870

Hawkins County, Rogersville, one classroom, $99,717.50

Sullivan County, seven classrooms, $581,374

Sullivan County, Kingsport, six classrooms, $498,321

Sullivan County, Bristol, four classrooms, $332,214

Unicoi County, five classrooms, $485,062.50

Washington County, two classrooms, $162,766

Washington County, Johnson City, four classrooms, $325,532