D-B AFJROTC wins distinguished unit award with merit designation

This award places D-B in the top 8 percent of all 897 AF JROTC units in world.

“These awards recognize the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, contributions of the instructors as mentors, and the support of the school and local community,” Col. Bobby Woods, AFJROTC director, wrote in his congratulatory letter to retired Air Force Col. Eric Vogt, U.S. Air Force and D-B senior aerospace science instructor. “Certainly, numerous AFJROTC units are doing great things in their respective communities, but these units truly represent the best of our 897 AFJROTC and NDCC units worldwide. The cadets, instructors, and schools are to be commended for earning their award.”

Col. Vogt and retired Senior Master Sgt. Angelo Pellitteri, D-B aerospace science instructor, were also awarded the AFJROTC Outstanding Instructor Awards by AFJROTC Headquarters. This places them in the top 7 percent of AFJROTC Instructors worldwide. Pellitteri is retiring.

All first- and second-semester D-B cadets will receive the DUA with Merit Ribbon for their uniforms, the guidon (or unit flag) will have another streamer added to their honors and D-B will retain its designation as an Honor Military School for the 2017–18 school year.

“Our staff and student leadership have worked to provide a program of excellence with very high expectations and strong character development,” D-B Principal Chris Hampton said. “Earning the unit of distinction each year speaks volumes to the culture that has developed throughout our AFJROTC program. This program serves as a game changer for many of our students.”

For the current school year, D-B cadets have performed more than 2,200 community service hours and collected more than 5,900 pounds of food for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Since the D-B AFJROTC program was established in 2006, more than 500 D-B students have participated in at least one semester. Of the D-B cadets who were active all four years, approximately 9 percent joined the officer or enlisted ranks of the armed services. Of those cadets, one is at the U.S. Air Force Academy and one attended the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

This year’s D-B AFJROTC graduates include cadets planning to join the Naval Academy (Meaghan Allen) and the Merchant Marine Academy (Willow Hunely-Bota).