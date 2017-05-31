South principal Harvey retiring after 37 years in education

That means he has presided over South during a time frame in which students coming up from pre-school and kindergarten went all the way through to the 12th grade.

“I went through a whole cycle of kids,” Harvey said.

“Got the last graduation out of the way, starting to clean out the office and looking to a new chapter,” Harvey said. “A little R and R first off. Then we’ll see.”

Of Harvey’s 37 years in public education, 27 years were in Sullivan County Schools, seven years in Kingsport City Schools and three in Smyth County Schools near his native Marion, Va. Aside from principal at South, he’s been an assistant principal, social studies teacher and coach of football, basketball, track and softball.

“I’d like to see what people do between 8 to 3, Monday through Friday. I’d also like to see if people can go to the beach in August, September and October,” Harvey said.

Other plans, he said, include being active in his church and playing more golf. Before much of that, however, he and his wife are helping with the wedding of their daughter, a South graduate, in June.

Looking back over his years at South, he cited outstanding academic achievements including perfect ACT scores, military academy appointments, academic and athletic scholarships and athletic championships, as well as great staff and students including “dedicated assistant principals, secretaries and teachers” and his family. In 2013 and 2014, South topped rival Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport in composite ACT scores.

On the negative side, he said the school suffered losses from student deaths from illness and vehicle accidents. The school also made headlines because of controversy over its nickname of Rebels, a Confederate colonel mascot and the use of the Rebel flag in 2010 and 2015. In 2013, there was controversy over a lack of stall doors in boys’ bathrooms meant to combat smoking.

The South Rebels, along with North Raiders and Central Cougars at sister county high schools, will have an estimated three to four years before ceasing to exist when a new high school near Exit 63 of Interstate 81 opens. South and Central are to become middle schools, while North’s building will be sold to Kingsport for use as a city middle school.

“That’s very sad to see a fine school like this with the traditions it’s building up both academically and athletically coming to an end,” Harvey said.

His career began in 1980, the year South and North were formed by school mergers, albeit in a different school district.

For the most of his years as South principal, his brother, Kim Harvey, was principal at Rock Springs Elementary on a campus adjoining South. Kim Harvey left Rock Springs in 2012 to become principal of Kingsport’s Sevier Middle and retired from there Jan. 1, 2015, after more than 32 years in education.

“(Having a brother in a school next door) was a good situation,” Greg Harvey said. “That’s the first thing they (students) would ask, ‘Are you Mr. Harvey’s brother?’ ”

He also said that sometimes an irate high school parent would get in touch with his brother, prompting him to say, “You’ve got the wrong Harvey.”

South’s principal position was posted May 19 as a job vacancy and will be filled later this summer. Greg Harvey’s advice for the new principal?

“You have to have a good support group, and your family is usually it,” Harvey said.

“Surround yourself with good people,” Harvey said. “That’s the only way you can make it in this business — to have good support.”