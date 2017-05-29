Kingsport Student Services helps the homeless, addresses student health and more

During a work session Tuesday, the Board of Education received Student Services reports from Family Resource Center, Coordinated School Health, After School Programs, Attendance and the Homeless Education Program.

Among those reports, Coordinated School Health Coordinator Misty Keller said areas of focus included physical activity and dynamic classrooms, professional learning, and installation and use of water bottle refilling stations. She said the obesity rate for KCS students for the 2016-17 school year was 35 percent, less than the state’s 38.5 percent and the 40 percent KCS rate about a decade ago.

Attendance Coordinator Matthew Smith said the system is focusing on total absences, not just unexcused ones, and that referrals decreased more than 8 percent compared to the last school year.

Kerri Sensabaugh, coordinator of After School Programs, said LEAPS is in its third year of operation in conjunction with the Greater Kingsport YMCA, providing academic support, nutrition, recreation, and family engagement. It serves approximately 200 students in grades K-8 at Jackson, Jefferson, Kennedy, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Robinson, and Sevier.

Michele Wilder, coordinator of the Homeless Education Program, said the program has served more than 312 students and 48 additional siblings this school year. That is compared to 288 and 36 in 2015-16 and a high, since 2006-07, of 325 in 2013-14.

Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said the Family Resource Center this year had community partnerships and donations throughout the year that met needs related to food, clothing, shoes, hygiene items, school supplies and holiday food boxes.

“We would not be the success we are without what you’re doing,” BOE member Carrie Upshaw told the Student Services officials.