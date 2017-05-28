Sullivan South Air Force JROTC earns Distinguished Unit Award

“That’s every year since the squadron first stood up in 2002,” said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Lindy Williams, senior aerospace science instructor at South.

“This award recognizes the personal growth and accomplishments of the cadets, contributions of the instructors as mentors and the support of the school and local community,” Williams said. “Across the globe, JROTC units are doing great things in their respective communities, but this recognition truly represents the best of the 897 Air Force programs worldwide. To gain this recognition, cadets and instructors focus on community service, cadet development and adherence to standards.”

Williams said community service is a cornerstone of JROTC, adding that South cadets excel at presenting the U.S. flag before various community, school and sporting events. Cadet color guards practice teamwork, leadership and national pride each time they present, he said. This year, the South color guard presented at a Cincinnati Reds baseball game, Charleston Stingrays hockey game, the Bristol Veterans Day Parade and graduation ceremonies for students from Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools. (Central has no JROTC.) Other community service events include honoring veterans by helping with Wreaths Across America, a St. Jude Hospital fundraiser and numerous school beautification projects.

“It is important to note that these JROTC programs are not recruiting tools. Cadets are under no obligation to enter the military. Instead, the mission of Air Force JROTC is to develop citizens of character, dedicated to serving their nation and community,” Williams said.

“One way South cadets accomplish this is by working on their organizational skills. For the past three years, they have planned and hosted two large annual events: the Rebels Corps Zombie Run (a 5K community fun run) and the Ferguson Bulldog Challenge (regional JROTC fitness competition). Cadet actions for these events include advertising, team invitations, course setup, registration, scoring and cleanup. By practicing teamwork and communication during these events, cadets become better prepared to take on similar roles once they enter the workplace.”

Williams said the program also helps cadets pay attention to important details.

“Each week, cadets wear the uniform of JROTC. They are responsible for the cleanliness, accuracy, and professional image of their uniform. Grooming and overall behavior standards are practiced as well,” Williams said. “Early in the school year, the cadets develop squadron goals to give them direction and focus. These goals become an emphasis for their weekly and monthly activities. Once those goals and standards are established, they are able to plan how to reach them. It truly becomes a team effort.”

He said service before self, being a good citizen and setting high standards define the young men and women of JROTC. “They have established a long history of excellence, 15 years in the making. With the support of school officials and the community, they will begin immediately on the next 15 years. The proud heritage continues at South High School.”