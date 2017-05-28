Union High student wins Santa Train Scholarship

Established in 1989, the scholarship, which is awarded annually, provides $5,000 over the course of four years to a graduating high school senior along the 110-mile Santa Train route. Twenty-three high schools are along the route, which stretches from Elkhorn City, Ky., through Virginia and into Kingsport and has 14 stops.

Students apply for the scholarship and the winner is selected by the Santa Train scholarship committee. The winner is chosen based on grade point average, extracurricular activities, a counselor or teacher’s recommendation and financial need. Phillips is ranked fourth out of 149 students in Union’s 2017 graduating class with a 4.23 GPA. She plans on attending the University of Virginia this fall.

“Hope is an outstanding young lady of great moral character,” said Vicky L. Welch, school counselor at Union. “She has worked hard and challenged herself academically throughout her four years of high school. She has proven herself to be highly motivated to achieve great things, and I believe she will continue to do so.”

Phillips’ extracurricular and cocurricular activities include the Beta Club, FBLA, Student Government Association, band, Scholastic Bowl and One Act. She has also taken dual enrollment courses and has obtained her associate’s degree from Mountain Empire Community College.

The Santa Train, which has operated for 74 years, is sponsored by Domtar and the Kingsport Chamber.