Marsh awards $22,0000 in 2017 scholarships

“We owe these students and these institutions a debt that goes far beyond any amount of money,” Marsh Director Don Campbell said. “Approximately one out of every three units of blood we collect comes from a high school student. That number is up from previous years. In a normal year, one out of every five units is donated by a high school student.”

Recipients of scholarships are chosen through various programs. Large, medium and small high schools compete for the highest collection numbers throughout the year in order to earn scholarships. Also, individual students can earn scholarships by participating in the Save the Summer and Holiday Hero promotions. Marsh also awards some grant money to high school organizations such as HOSA, JROTC and school clubs that help with blood drives.

“Our scholarships are funded through a variety of sources,” operations manager Ray Bell said. “The main source is our annual scholarship golf tournament. We started that tournament four years ago to really increase what we are able to do in order to thank these kids and raise awareness about what they do for this community. Not only are they saving lives, but they are learning to do something to give back and help their family, friends and neighbors. We are proud of these kids and honored to be able to give something back to them.”

Save the Summer and Holiday Hero scholarships are $500. All others are $1,000. Following is a rundown:

Large high schools

Dobyns Bennett: Emily Carroll, Tennessee Technical University; Daniel Boone: Monica Clark, Northeast State Community College; David Crockett: Ashlea Reeves, Tusculum College; Volunteer: Kaili Williams, Northeast State.

Medium high schools

Sullivan East: Kayla Doyle, Northeast State; Virginia High: Michelle Barker, King University; Kristian Wilson, University of Tennessee; Katheryn Mahoney, Lincoln Memorial University; Gate City: Haley Elisabeth Banks, Emory & Henry College; Richlands: Olivia Brook Griffith, Southwest Virginia Community College; John S. Battle: Emily Jacobs, King.

Small high schools: Castlewood: Grayson Wright, Southwest Virginia Community College; Honaker: Alyson K Lowe, Southwest Virginia Community College; Twin Valley: Stephen D Mullins, Radford University; Holston: Laura Warburton, Mesa Community College; Hancock: Trevor Parks, Walters State Community College; Johnson County: Joseph Lawson, ETSU.

Save the Summer: ETSU: Hunter Hess; Mountain Empire Community College: Nathan Ward.

Holiday Hero: Sullivan North: Caitlin Hauk, Alice Lloyd College; Sullivan East: Briar Wolfe, ETSU.

School grants: Council, Twin Springs, Virginia, Gate City, Dobyns-Bennett and Volunteer high schools.