Seamless Summer feeding programs target youth hunger

The 2017 Seamless Summer Food Service Program is administered by the Tennessee Department of School Nutrition Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, with no income or residency requirements. According to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, the Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap 2013 found one in four younger than 18, or 26,830 minors, in Northeast Tennessee are considered food insecure. In Sullivan County, 14.2 percent of the total population is identified as food insecure.

The Sullivan County feeding program will kick off June 7 at Ketron Elementary School in the Bloomingdale community. Sullivan’s Meals for Kids Program, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, will rotate among four schools throughout the county, providing free food at one of four schools twice through the summer. It will be at Sullivan Gardens K-8 on June 14, Blountville Middle School on June 21, Sullivan East High School on June 28, again at Ketron on July 5, at Sullivan Gardens on July 12, at Blountvillle Middle on July 18 and East High on July 26.

“We are not meeting the great need with that schedule,” said Angie Gilmer, county coordinated school health program assistant and Meals for Kids coordinator. She said the eight county meal days, aside from providing free food, will promote the other daily weekday events in Kingsport and Bristol as well as separate feeding programs of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. And in 2018, Gilmer and county Nutrition Coordinator Amber Anderson said the plan is to double the county program from one to two days a week.

In June, a pilot program will bring the Second Harvest food bus to Emmett Elementary among other stops in that area. Gilmer also said Bloomingdale Baptist Church will help with the Ketron events, and Avoca Christian Church will provide take-home food bags at the East events. Anderson said adult meals will be provided as needed but funded by donations, not the Seamless program money.

The weekly county events will feature information from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, Second Harvest and the city offerings. This marks the third year of the program in the county.

Kingsport City Schools will provide a Summer Meals for Kids program at Sevier Middle School. Meals will be served Monday-Friday May 30-July 21. Breakfast will be served from 8-9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Children wishing to participate should enter Sevier at the front of the building. No meals will be served on weekends, May 29 or July 4.

Other Kingsport summer meals locations via RSVP include Palmer Center, V.O. Dobbins Center, Andrew Johnson Elementary, Abraham Lincoln Elementary, Ross N. Robinson Middle School, Cora Cox Academy, Dobyns-Bennett High School, Girls Inc. and Lynn View Community Center. To RSVP, call Tracy Begley at (423) 378-2434. Apartment complex locations are Allandale Falls, Cloud, Holly Hills, Kingsport West, Lee and Stone Crest. For anticipated meal times, contact Andria Ball, school nutrition services assistant at (423) 378-2113.

In Bristol, Tenn., City Schools, school nutrition began providing provide free meals every Monday-Friday starting Wednesday and will continue through July 14. Meals will not be served on Memorial Day or July 4. The meals must be eaten on site. The Bristol schedule is as follows: Fairmount Elementary School, breakfast 8 a.m.- 9 a.m.; lunch 10:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Mountain View Apartments lunch, 12:10 p.m.; Sage Meadows Apartments, lunch 12:25 p.m.; Meadow View Mobile Home Park, lunch 12:35 p.m.; and Bristol Height Mobile Home Park I, II, III, lunch 1 p.m.

For more information on the Sullivan County program, contact Angie Gilmer at (423) 765-0367 or angie.gilmer@sullivank12.net. For more information on the Kingsport program, go to k12k.com, 2016 Summer Camps, Activities & Opportunities! to download a flier. For more information on the Bristol program, call (423) 652-9222.