Appalachia Elementary School to close

Fourteen people opposed to the school closure addressed the board during the public hearing on the matter, including Appalachia Mayor Teddy Collins and Town Manager Fred Luntsford Jr., who also serves on the Wise County Board of Supervisors.

Luntsford said when the county consolidated high schools a few years ago, a move that included closing Appalachia High School, the plan originally was for the county to consolidate from six high schools to just two. However, Luntsford said it was a "$10 million political blunder" to rehab the former Coeburn High School — now Eastside — in order to garner votes on the board to make high school consolidation happen, resulting in the three high schools now operating in the county.

Luntsford implored the board to keep AES open. Collinis said he didn't know "how much (AES closure) is going to hurt us, but I know it will hurt us."

To open the public hearing, Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins said the board "agonized over the decision" that posed "a great deal of grief for all of us." But Mullins said the county faces "some very difficult realities," including "reduced funding is the new reality" along with ever declining enrollment.

Mullins provided an overview of the situation, including the school division's loss of roughly $12 million in funding since 2011. Closing AES is projected to provide a permanent savings of more than $610,000 annually as part of a number of other cost-saving measures undertaken to close a $2 million budget deficit for next fiscal year.

The board voted 6-2 to close AES with Robert Shortt and Martha Jett opposed. Shortt said he wasn't aware AES was on the chopping block until the board's very first budget workshop session and felt the move had been discussed as an option among other board members without including him. Jett said she would vote no "because I feel it's not the right thing to do."

Both Jett and Shortt voted to approve the 2017-18 budget, however, that is built in part on the AES closure. The budget was thus approved 8-0, and will be presented to the Board of Supervisors with hopes supervisors, who face their own budget difficulties, will at least level fund the school division for next fiscal year.

Next school year, AES students will attend Powell Valley Primary and Powell Valley Middle schools in Big Stone Gap, and the names of those schools are to be changed to Union, companions to the nearby Union High School.