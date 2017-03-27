Trump budget cuts would cost Hawkins schools $542K

Director of Schools Steven Starnes told the Times-News on Friday if those proposed federal education spending cuts are approved, the Hawkins County Board of Education would either have to scrap those programs or fund them with local dollars.

On Thursday, the Hawkins County School System received preliminary information from the state regarding a $265,000 federal Title 1 revenue decrease in the system's 2017-18 proposed budget.

In addition, Trump's proposed budget would also eliminates the Title II-A program.

That could cost Hawkins County schools another $277,000 in federal funding, although preliminary state figures currently show a Title II-A cut of only $24,000.

Hawkins County Schools Title 1 Director Dr. Reba Bailey told the Times-News on Friday the proposed cuts will hurt the segment of the population that is most vulnerable and most in need — students who are disadvantaged and at-risk.

Title 1 serves the county's K-8 schools for the sole purpose of helping disadvantaged students meet high academic standards.

The intent of the federal Title 1 program is to concentrate funds in the schools with the highest percentages of poverty and to “provide sufficient funds to make a difference in the performance of students.”

"What we have been able to do, prior to this quarter of a million dollar cut, is serve all of our elementary and middle schools with some Title 1 funding," said Bailey. "Each of the schools are appropriated money based on their level of poverty in the schools. Some schools may get over $100,000 and some schools get $60,000 based on the number students who meet the criteria."

Bailey added, "Some of the schools have purchased technology, and you'll see a lot of those things in the classrooms like computers, Promethean boards, i-Pads, calculators. Some schools use those funds to purchase materials for their RTI (Response to Intervention) programs. You'll see schools purchasing book sets that can be brought into the curriculum to help grow students through the standards. The funds have to go toward improving academic achievement."

Although the proposed Trump budget actually adds $1 billion to federal Title I spending, the Trump administration is promoting school voucher and charter school development and reportedly wants to allow federal, state, and local funding to follow students to the schools of their choice.

The Trump administration also proposes spending $1.4 billion in next year's budget to expand vouchers in public and private schools. About $250 million of these funds will go toward a private school-choice program, and $168 million would be set aside for charter schools.

On Thursday, the Hawkins County Board of Education approved a resolution opposing the school voucher program.

"You will read about federal funds being added in the Trump budget for Title 1," Bailey said. "What we're uncertain about is how those funds can be utilized, because the administration has put an emphasis on school choice. So we're not quite sure about the regulations or restrictions that will come with that funding."

Starnes said elimination of the Title II-A program will also be devastating to staff development in Hawkins County Schools.

The proposed Trump budget would eliminate $2.4 billion in grants for teacher training.

Schools in Hawkins County use those funds to pay for professional development within the system, as well as "vetted professional development."

Vetted professional development involves teaching "coaches" going into the classrooms where they assist teachers in creating instructional plans at times when the curriculum and testing standards are being changed.

They also provide training for teachers in the RTI programs, which provide extra instruction for children who are weak in a certain subject.

Title II-A funding is also used for hiring mandatory class size reduction teachers and funding a portion of instructional coaches’ salaries.

Starnes said the proposed cuts will also have a drastic impact on Hawkins County's Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs

The Trump budget has proposed substantial cuts to Carl Perkins grants, which help purchase equipment for CTE classes.

"That helps fund our equipment for career and technical education, as well as allowing our students to travel to participate in (vocational) competitions to show their skills," Starnes said. "I can't remember all of them off the top of my head, but HOSA (Heath Occupations Students of America) is a program we're very competitive in, Skills USA, FIRST Robotics, and TSA (Technology Student Association) is another big one."

Proposed cuts to scholarship programs will have an impact on Hawkins County high school graduates as well, Starnes noted.

The Trump budget proposal keeps Pell Grant funding at the same level but cuts $4 billion in surplus that was previously proposed to pay for college summer school.

It also cuts $200 million from federal TRIO programs that provide college scholarship funding to low-income, first-generation and disabled students, as well as GEAR UP, which provides funding for college supplies for low-income students.

"Cherokee received GEAR UP grants in the past that allowed us to do some things helping first-generation college students achieve their dream of going to college," Starnes added.

He added, "In these times, any cuts to your budget is enough to make you worry. We've been making some good academic progress, and I'd hate to take a step backwards due to budget cuts."

Overall, Trump's proposed budget cuts federal education funding by 13.5 percent, or $9.2 billion.

"This is impacting some of our most vulnerable citizens in the United States, and that's our kids," Bailey said. "Cutting funds from kids that are coming from high-poverty situations is going to impact what schools can do for them. It hurts me to see what could happen with these cuts, not just in our elementary or middle schools, but going into our high schools."

She added, "Our graduation rate has risen drastically over the past few years, and I truly believe it's been our efforts to get those CTE classes in the schools and show kids how learning these skills can translate into good jobs when they get out of school. These cuts will impact whether we can get that equipment to those kids."