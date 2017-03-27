Cultural impact: Rye Cove students attend Spanish ballet

The students, all members of the RCHS Spanish Club, traveled to Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan College to witness the performance. The show was put on by Ballet Folklorico, a nonprofit incorporation. According to the group's website, its goal is to spread Mexican culture in the community through dance.

"This is a national ballet company that tours all over the United States to bring some amazing Spanish culture to high school students," said Jennifer Clark, who teaches Spanish at Rye Cove. "They are based in Miami, Florida, and have been performing for many years."

Clark said the students saw both performances that were offered by the ballet company. She said the first performance was a demonstration of dances from countries all over Central and South America and also included dances from Mexico.

The performers wore regional costumes and did a variety of regional dances. Students were also treated to a drum corps that played a rhythmic combination of songs.

At one point, all the schools that attended were invited to send three students up on stage to do some of the dances. Clark said it was an exciting experience to see the students so enthusiastic.

Clark said overall she was very pleased with the trip and felt the students were able to benefit from witnessing a culture different from their own.

"Those students were able to experience the Spanish culture in a much more exciting way than they could get from just being in a classroom."