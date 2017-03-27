Gate City students heading to Richmond for economics, personal finance challenge

GCHS won the spot in the Governor’s Challenge in Economics and Personal Finance after competing in an online competition conducted by the Virginia Council on Economic Education in association with the office of Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The daylong competition will be held at Virginia Commonwealth University on April 26.

Students on the Gate City team include Creed Benton, Brandon Dean, Tiah Derrick and Caleb Fraley.

Regional winners in each division and other high-scoring teams were invited to participate in the live championship challenge. The competition will take place in the VCU Student Commons starting at 10 a.m. Awards will be handed out starting at 11:35 a.m.

But this competition is aiming to do more than declare winners and losers.

“Learning about economics and how it relates to their lives helps students realize they already participate in the global economy,” said Daniel Mortensen, executive director of the VCCE, in a press release. “Applying these concepts leads to more informed buying and saving decisions on the part of students. They make better choices when planning for their future, including college and job choices.”