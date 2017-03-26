D-B Dog Wash gathers donations for animal shelter

So did Addie and Zeus.

Then they all had pedicures, or in this case pawicures, from the school’s veterinary science students at the D-B Dog Wash.

The career technical education program normally provides the service from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, but Friday’s event involved no money and was extended to 5 p.m. Instead of taking money, the students washed the dogs and and cut their nails for donations of items that will go to the SBK Animal Shelter’s Kingsport branch.

Items donated included food, cleaning supplies, leashes, towels and toys.

Animal science teacher Nina Ambrose said that by day’s end, more than 30 dogs had been washed. And she said some folks didn’t bring a dog for a bath but still dropped off items for SBK. Ambrose said she’ll deliver the donations to the shelter next week, which is spring break.

In the mid-morning, seniors Jordan Davis, Delaney Dunne and Sophia Smith, with a little help from Lindsey Goddard, were washing Albert in a kiddie pool. He is a cocker spaniel mix. Albert belongs to D-B horticulture teacher Kerri Sluder, who pitched in to help dry her dog after the wash.

Also, senior CameRon Steffee and sophomore Austin Martin washed Addie, a Sheltie. Sophia Bellamy, a senior, also helped with the dog wash, as did other students.

The group also washed Zeus, a Rottweiler mix puppy. Ambrose said the event drew dogs ranging from a 10-week-old puppy to a Great Dane.