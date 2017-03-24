Sullivan BOE member wants vote on local 'bathroom bill'

“We’re getting ready to build a new high school, and I think that’s something (bathroom gender policy) we need to decided,” Board of Education member Jane Thomas of the Bluff City area said at Thursday’s BOE work session. “I know there’s a lot of confusion.” The county plans to build a new 1,700-student high school off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 in about three years.

Other board members indicated an unwillingness to support such a measure, at least in the absence of local problems related to gender and school bathroom use.

“I don’t think we need to make a problem until we have one,” member Jerry Greene of Bristol said. Member Michael Spivey of Kingsport pointed out the “bathroom bill” is likely done for this session. The Nashville Tennessean reported Wednesday that the legislation would have made the change in schools statewide but died in the Senate Education Committee Wednesday.

“I just don’t want to feel we’re manufacturing an issue that is not an issue,” Spivey said, adding that the school system’s charge is to educate students and prepare them for the work force and/or college.

Still, Thomas said she wanted the county BOE to take a stand on the issue and indicated she would ask for the matter to be put on a school board agenda for an futurel vote, similar to the “vote” she cited in Chetham County. However, a Tennessean article about the March 6 Chetham meeting indicated action was an “informal vote” supporting the legislation, not adoption of a Chetham County policy.

“I just think we need to make a decision as a board,” Thomas said.

Reintroduced by state Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt.-Juliet, the controversial state bill would have required students in public schools to use the bathroom corresponding with the sex listed on their birth certificate, the Nashville paper reported. Opponents of the bill from the American Civil Liberties Union and LGBT Chamber of Commerce filled the committee room and held up signs in silent opposition to the bill, claiming it discriminates against transgender students and other members of the LGBTQ community.

Some senators and even the House sponsor simply have indicated the state legislation was no longer needed. In February, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Education under the new Donald Trump administration that took office in January announced that their agencies were withdrawing a guidance advanced last year by the Barrack Obama administration that permitted students to use restrooms for the gender with which they identify.

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, took the bill off notice in the House March 7, citing the change in Washington.

When neighboring North Carolina signed its own bathroom bill into law last year, the state received a flurry of condemnation from groups like the NBA, which changed the location of the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte in protest; PayPal, which backed out of an expansion into Charlotte; and California, New York and the District of Columbia, which banned all state-sponsored travel to North Carolina.

The Pody bill's fiscal note acknowledges the possibility of that backlash, indicating that the state under the Obama-era policy could have lost $1 billion in federal dollars and that from convention boycotts Davidson County could lose half a million dollars in tax revenue.