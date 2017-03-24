Haslam visits Robinson for looks at Science Olympiad, MATHCOUNTS (VIDEO)

During a visit to Robinson that included presentations from the Science Olympiad and MATHCOUNTS teams, both of which include Sahil, the governor and the student matched math wits on a 2009 MATHCOUNTS test. The governor did not get a correct answer, even when Sahil didn’t raise his hand to answer before the question projected on a screen was completely read.

In fairness to the governor, however, Sahil is well practiced and will compete nationally soon. Last weekend he won first place in MATHCOUNTS for Tennessee and will participate later this year in the national competition in Orlando, according to math teacher teacher Lisa Bratton.

After Friday’s competition, Haslam then asked Sahil to give an estimate of the state budget. Sahil missed the correct answer: $37 billion.

Haslam was in the Tri-Cities for the first East Tennessee State University Board of Trustees meeting since governance moved from a statewide board, and his economic development commissioner was at an event downtown.

Haslam’s visit to Robinson was the fourth stop on the “Capitol to Classroom” tour. The plan is to visit the schools of all 17 members of the Governor’s Teacher Cabinet.

Robinson science teacher Marsha Buck, who with the Olympiad team will head to Knoxville before 5 a.m. Saturday, is in the cabinet.

Haslam also watched demonstrations from that team, including seventh-grader Eliza Gardenhour and eighth-grader Nicholas Barnett on rubber band-powered airplanes and eighth-grader Dominic Bembry on rocks and minerals. Sahil will be taking part in a tower competition, but he did not use the actual tower, so as to not give an advantage to archrival Bearden Midddle School in Knox County or other competitors. Other presentations involved a Rube Goldberg-type contraption still in final development and a rocks and minerals display.

As state Reps. John Crawford and Bud Hulsey, both R-Kingsport, looked on, the governor also participated in an Olympiad team cheer to “beat Bearden,” which is a few minutes from the home of the former Knoxville mayor. That is something the Robinson students hope gets back to Bearden before the competition.

In answering questions from the students, Haslam said his biggest accomplishment as governor so far has been the Tennessee Promise program, which provides a free two-year community college or technical school degree to any high school graduate in the state. As for how math is used in his job, he said, “In my case, it’s understanding the budget” of $37 billion.

He also cited putting $1.3 billion more in public education and his Drive to 55, an effort to raise the number of Tennesseans with a college degree to 55 percent by 2025, a year in which it is projected 55 percent of jobs will require such degrees or certifications.

“It’s not just going to college,” Haslam said. “It’s succeeding when you get there.”

Tennessee has moved from the mid 40s to the middle of the pack among the states in education, but Haslam said that’s still not good enough.

“My fear is we’ll lose our sense of urgency. We need that kind of mentality that good enough is not good enough.”

He also urged students to get involved in public service, either by running for office someday or helping someone else run.

Kingsport Superintendent Lyle Ailshie spoke out in support of the governor’s plan to increase the fuel tax in Tennessee, for the first time since the late 1980s, so the pot of money dedicated to transportation can grow and public education won’t be competing against roads and other needs.

Before the student visit, Haslam met with Ailshie, Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton, Robinson Assistant Principal James Wernke and Buck.

During a news conference after the time with students, Haslam said he is excited about the new board governing ETSU and that the only voucher bill still standing in this session of the General Assembly targets Memphis. It would allow students from the lowest-performing 5 percent of schools to get publicly funded vouchers to attend private schools, something he said he supports in a pilot or limited fashion.