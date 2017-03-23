Robinson principal plans to take leave; will serve as president of national group

However, Partin’s exit is only a one-year leave of absence so he can fulfill his duties as the 2017-18 president of the National Association of Elementary School Principals. And the pending renaming of special ed at KCS to specialized programming and support is something a visioning team said better reflects what that kind of education does.

The Board of Education during a called meeting Tuesday voted 5-0 to accept an agreement for Partin to have the leave so he can be president of the group, an honor reflecting his time as an elementary school principal before he became a middle school principal.

Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the NAESP will pay for the interim filling of the Robinson position while Partin is gone, a placement for which the school system soon will seek candidates. True said it is an honor for Partin to be chosen for the position, which will require travel, but added that Partin can continue to provide service to KCS during the school year when he is not traveling on NAESP business. He is the former principal of Jefferson Elementary.

During a work session following the meeting, Director of Special Education Jacki Wolfe presented the board an update on the special ed visioning that began in October, shortly after her appointment and at the request of Superintendent Lyle Ailshie.

Wolfe said a team of administrators, teachers and support staff has met seven times and will meet at least three more to come up with a plan to move special ed forward in KCS. She said the focus is on students, specifically what is to happen when students don’t learn, and to identify student needs and have actions and an atmosphere conducive to learning for those who sometimes struggle.

Site visits included Oldham County, Ky.; Fairfax County, Va.; Lancaster County, Pa.; and Putnam County, Tenn., she said. Moreover, some team members visited existing special ed programs in KCS, including the Life Skills program at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

“This is what public education is all about,” BOE member Carrie Upshaw said. “They don’t talk about this in private schools and charter schools.”

Among plans in the making are to move the pre-K special ed program away from stand-alone special ed classes to an inclusive model, putting those students in with the general student population, as well as streamlining transitions at all grade levels, providing specialized learning environments where needed at times, working with personnel with support, and making curriculum continuity from pre-K through grade 12.

Wolfe said special education teachers want planning days, and that goals include increasing graduation rates, gap closures and graduation rate increase, decreased referrals to special ed and increased exits to special ed, as well as getting more special ed teachers, streamlining processes and more professional learning.

Another idea of the team was to look into billing Medicaid for some special ed services, although BOE Vice President Susan Lodal said that might not be an option in the future, and Wolfe said systems that do it face a mountain of paperwork.

“We just need to do more research,” Wolfe said of billing Medicaid.

BOE President Eric Hyche and member Karen Reed-Wright said they appreciate the team’s work and its student-centric focus.