KCS to seek federal grant

Although the grant requires a 50 percent local match, the match can be in the form of in-kind contributions or money that KCS already is doing or spending.

The Board of Education voted 5-0 during a called meeting Tuesday to approve a request from Amy Doran, coordinator of early childhood education and grant writer, and Jennifer Guthrie, chief human resources officer, to apply for the Teacher and School Leader Incentive or TSL6 grant.

According to Guthrie, funds from this grant may be used to improve pay structures, reward effective teachers and principals and provide greater professional opportunities to educators in high poverty schools. The deadline to apply is March 24.

Guthrie said the school system can provide the required local match through things it already is doing, such as its differentiated pay plan for teachers. She said the grant also would allow part of her salary to be counted toward the local match based on how much time she spends on the performance-based compensation for teachers and human capital management.

Guthrie said she doesn’t know the amount the grant would be.