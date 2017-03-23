Haslam to visit Robinson Middle School

The visit is part of the governor’s “Capitol to Classroom” tour. Robinson Middle School teacher Marsha Buck is a member of the Governor’s Teacher Cabinet, a group of 17 teachers from across the state who provide Haslam with real-time information and feedback from the classroom.

Following a meeting with Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Lyle Ailshie, Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton, Robinson Middle School Assistant Principal Jim Wernke and Buck, the governor will visit the school’s science lab for presentations by the school’s Science Olympiad Team and Math Counts Team.