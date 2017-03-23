logo

Gov. Bill Haslam

Haslam to visit Robinson Middle School

Hank Hayes • Today at 7:12 PM
hhayes@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will be at Kingsport’s Ross N. Robinson Middle School on Friday to meet with faculty and students involved in STEM programs.

The visit is part of the governor’s “Capitol to Classroom” tour. Robinson Middle School teacher Marsha Buck is a member of the Governor’s Teacher Cabinet, a group of 17 teachers from across the state who provide Haslam with real-time information and feedback from the classroom.

Following a meeting with Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Lyle Ailshie, Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton, Robinson Middle School Assistant Principal Jim Wernke and Buck, the governor will visit the school’s science lab for presentations by the school’s Science Olympiad Team and Math Counts Team.

