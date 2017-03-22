100 Robinson Middle students mark city's 100th with balloon release

That’s because Robinson Middle School released balloons with tidbits of Model City information in them Wednesday to help mark Kingsport’s 100th anniversary of incorporation. The number of balloons was cut from 100 to 25 after teachers and students found out about a Tennessee law limiting such releases to 25. However, the school used 100 students to release the 25 balloons.

The wind took them in the general direction of Church Hill, Mount Carmel or maybe Bays Mountain Park, which, as one of the notes mentions, is a 3,500-acre nature preserve and the nation’s largest municipally owned park.

“I had just seen balloon releases before and thought they were cool,” Student Council president and eighth-grader Ashley Roberts said, adding that the group began working on the plans for the event before Christmas

The wind sent the balloons quickly south/southwest from the school’s football field, a project conceived and carried out by the Robinson Student Council with help from sponsoring teachers Beth Clabaugh, eighth grade language arts, Eva Pearson, eighth grade science, and Kim Bailey, physical education. Clabaugh said the school had even checked with Tri-Cities Airport about the release but found out about the law Monday.

“We were going to do 100 balloons, but it is against Tennessee Code,” Clabaugh said. Tennessee Code Annotated 68-101-108 prohibits the release of more than 25 balloons a day, with a fine of $250 for each balloon more than 25. Virginia law limits balloon releases to no more than 49 in a one-hour period.

The balloons quickly were caught in the wind and disappeared from site after the release. All made it aloft and away from the school except for one, which had a piece of paper with information about the city’s 10-mile Greenbelt.

Other tidbits among the 25 Kingsport facts were that Kingsport was named one of the top 10 cities in which to walk by Walking Magazine, the average temperature is 58 degrees, the population is about 50,000, average precipitation 41.3 inches and average snowfall 18 inches.

Other tidbits: Poet Charles Wright spent part of his life in Kingsport and actor Steve Williams, who was in “21 Jump Street” and the “Blues Brothers,” lived in Kingsport.

Clabaugh and Roberts said they hoped the publicity surrounding the release would result in folks who find the balloons contacting the school to see how far the balloons went, although the city facts do not mention the school.