Gate City senior wins essay contest, money for school

Maybe even more of a surprise was the civil rights leader he wrote about was in the audience and rushed up to meet Davis after his speech. It capped a whirlwind experience for Davis, who won money for his school and received a laptop computer.

But the essay won because Davis wrote about someone whose experience mirrored his own.

“I wrote about how my voice is different because I have a different accent and I have a speech impediment, so I got treated differently because of it,” he said. “I wrote about that and through the process I found Clarence Dunnaville, who also has a speech impediment and was treated really differently too.”

Dunnaville is an African-American attorney based in Richmond. He became an attorney in 1957 and was the first African-American attorney with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. Later on, he was appointed by Robert F. Kennedy as an assistant U.S. attorney general for the Southern District of New York.

In 1967, Dunnaville volunteered with the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to protect African-American voting rights in Mississippi. He was run out of a town by a shotgun-wielding deputy sheriff.

Dunnaville returned to Virginia in 1990 and joined a civil rights law firm. He later opened his own practice and currently advocates restorative justice to break the cycle of the school to prison pipeline, according to the Strong Men & Women in Virginia history website.

Davis had no idea when he was tasked with writing an essay about strong men and women in the commonwealth that we would win. All seniors at GCHS had to write an essay on the topic, and he said he was unsure how many were sent in.

“I didn’t expect to actually win,” he said. “I had thought they had already chosen the winners like a month beforehand. So when I got told I won ... I was just confused. Then she told me what I won, and I was still confused. It took me about three days to really comprehend what I just won. It really surprised me.”

Because Davis won the contest, GCHS received $1,000 and he received a Macbook Air. He also got invited to Richmond to meet the governor and read his essay at the 2016 Strong Men & Women event.

He was nervous about the speech. Little did he know Dunnaville, who had been honored the year before, was in the audience when he read his essay.

“Right after everything was over, he pretty much ran up there and grabbed me and wouldn’t let me go until we had a picture taken,” he said. “It was really amazing.”