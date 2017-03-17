More than 300 Northeast students compete in regional SkillsUSA

The 2017 Upper East Tennessee SkillsUSA competition was held at Northeast State Community College in Blountville Feb. 21. The event involved more than 300 high school career technical education or CTE students from Northeast Tennessee, said Toni Campbell, Upper East Skills USA chairwoman and cosmetology instructor at Sullivan South High School.

“These competitive events test the skill level of local students proving their preparation for jobs in areas of manufacturing, transportation, construction, hospitality and human services,” Campell said. “This event involved more than 300 participants in approximately 40 contest areas and was primarily coordinated through efforts of a group of high school instructors volunteering their time.

During the championships, students worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations and leadership areas such as esthetics, drafting, automotive service, carpentry, cosmetology, extemporaneous speaking and job interview. All contests are done with the help of industry experts, trade associations and labor organizations, testing competencies that are set to industry standards. The winners will go on to compete at the state level April 10-12 in Chattanooga. From there, the top contestant in each category will have the opportunity in June to represent the state of Tennessee at the National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Ky.

“These students are demonstrating more than just their skills; they are proving that our workforce is prepared to lead the way in every technical area our local area and country needs to maintain a strong global and economic presence. These students and their skills are our future,” Campbell said.

Board member Dave Ashford describes CTE “as learning that works for America, and we are very proud of this talented group of students who are true champions dedicated to excellence in their trades.”

Instructor Tammy Turner, a cosmetology teacher at Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, said: “These students have spent many hours preparing to exhibit their knowledge and talents in efforts to move to the next level.”

The SkillsUSA officials said the nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry, helps ensure America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. Founded in 1965 and endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education, the association serves more than 300,000 member students and instructors each year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. The diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trades, technical and skilled service occupations.

The top four scorers in each category can move on to Chattanooga competition in April. They are:

(For a list of these and all competitors from the February competition, go to the online version of this article at timesnews.net.)

— Action skills: Zachary Manis of Volunteer High School, who won gold regionally.

— Architctural drafting: Ian Kelly of Hampton High, gold regionally, and Casondra Mitchell of Sullivan East High, silver regionally.,

— Automotive refinishing technology: Ben W. Hooper of CTE Newport, gold regionally; Nicholas Pierce of Unaka High, silver regionally; and Alan Almaraz of Dobyns-Bennett High, bronze regionally.

— Automotive service technology: Jordan Christian of Volunteer, gold regionally; Logan Mowdy of Sullivan South, silver regionally; Raice Greene of Cherokee, bronze regionally; and Zackary Bowlin of the Green Technology Center.

— Automotive service technology-MLR 1: Zack Dabrescia of South, gold regionally, and Mason Evans of Cherokee, silver.

— Automotive service technology-MLR 2: Nicholas Morgan of Jefferson County High, gold regionally, and Spencer Shave of Ben W. Hooper CTE, silver regionally.

— Automotive service technology-MLR 3: Thomas Biggerstaff of Unicoi County High, gold regionally, and Jackie Clark of Jefferson County High, silver regionally.

— Automotive service technology-MLR 4: Charles Haynes of Volunteer, gold regionally, and Colton Bryant of Jefferson County High, silver regionally.l

— Carpentry: Caleb Murray of Sullivan East High, gold regionally; Logan Webb of Cosby High, silver regionally; Ethan Scott of Sullivan Central High bronze regionally; and Caelan Peterson of Science Hill Vocational Center. Also competing regionally but not eligible for state were Howard Roberts of Unicoi High CTE Dept. and Noah Walker of Jefferson County.

— Collision repair technology: Joseph Mayhew of Hooper, gold regionally; Billy Baker of Crockett High, silver regionally; and Micah Berry of Unaka High, bronze regionally.

— Cosmetology: Eric Leonard of Sullivan Central, gold regionally; Jacob Ward of Dobyns-Bennett, silver regionally; Kailyn Marchant, Unico High CTE Dept.; and Kaitlyn Courtney of Volunteer.

— Crime scene investigation: Team F of Sullivan East, Shuler Oyer, Annalyn Bryant and Morgan Buckanan, regional gold; Team C of Dobyns-Bennett: Leona Range, Jacob McQueen and Zane Hills, regional silver; Team B of Sullivan Cental, Lauren Roller, Molly Carcher and Marshall Carter; regional bronze; and Team E of Jefferson County, Meghan Jones, Will Essary and Sarah Loveday. Also competing regional but not eligible for state were Team A, Devin Bryant, Dylan Morelock and Colt Stacy of Volunteer; and Team D, Tyler > Gipson, Casandra L. Gregory and Chelsey D. Price of Greene Technology Center.

— Criminal justice: Jaycee Reff of Jefferson County, gold regionally; Amanda Phillips of Sullivan Central, silver regionally; Kelseay Smith of Sullivan East, bronze regionally; and Quinn Bolewski of Volunteer. Also competing but not eligible for state were Cheyenne R. Taylor of Green Technology and Samuel D. Goddars of Dobyns-Bennett.

— Electrical construction wiring: Cole Fullington of Hooper CTE, gold regionally; Daniel L. Bishop of Daniel Boone High, silver regionally; Jared Chappell of Sullivan Central, bronze regionally; and Nick Foster of Greene Technology.

— Esthetics: Madison Jones of Sullivan Central, gold regionally; Sarah Blevins of Dobyns-Bennett, silver regionally; Kyndall Foster of Unicoi, bronze regionally; and Callie Greene of Volunteer. Also competing but not eligible for state was Faith Little of Daniel Boone.

— Evening hair style: Kailee E. Brumfield of Sullivan East, gold regionally; Holli Ollis of Unicoi, silver regionally; and Brittany Coffman of Volunteer, bronze regionally.

— Extemporaneous speaking: Tyler S. Berry of Johnson County CTE, gold regionally; and Ashli Rust of Sullivan Central, silver regionally.

— Fantasy makeup: Autumn Gobble of Sullivan East, gold regionally; and Taylor Beene of Sullivan South, silver regionally.

— Information technology services: Isaiah McCoury of Unicoi, gold regionally.

— Job interview: Travis Boggs of Hampton High, gold regionally; Emilee Hyatt of Daniel Boone, silver regionally; Erika Allen of Cherokee, bronze regionally; and Taylor Cox of Johnson County CTE. Also competing but not eligible for state were Emily Morrison of Jefferson County and Sierra Devine of Volunteer.

— Job skill demonstration: Chevelle Benton of Unicoi County, gold regionally; Maria Cookenour of Dobyns-Bennett, silver regionally; Emily Hawkins of Volunteer, bronze regionally; and Cody Vines of Hampton. Also competing but not eligible for state were Jacob R. Hankins of Greene Technology; and Sebastian Beason of Jefferson County.

— Job skill demonstration 0: Leonard M. Caitlin of Johnson County, gold regionally; Tierra Agriesti of Jefferson County, silver regionally; Katelyn White of Volunteer, bronze regionally; and Cassi H. Foster of Unicoi County.

— Nail art: Lily Morelock of Sullivan South, gold regionally; and Meagn Cox of Daniel Boone, silver regionally.

— Nail care: Hanna Kincer of Volunteer, gold regionally; Shadae Swafford of Dobyns-Bennett, silver; and Ashley Basinger of Crockett, bronze regionally.

— Prepared speech: Carrie Thiel of Jefferson County, gold regionally; and Noah E. Cox of Johnson County, silver regionally.

— Technical drafting: Ryan Kelly of Hampton, gold regionally; Nick Calfee of Hooper CTE, silver regionally; Mabel Olson of Sullivan East, bronze regionally; and Eduardo Mendez of Science Hill. Also competing but not eligible for state was Tyler Salyer of Sullivan North High.

— Welding: Hoyt Gray of Hooper CTE, gold regionally; Brandon DelaVega of Crockett, silver regionally; Autin Admas of Sullivan North, bronze regionally; and Zachary Balthis of Sullivan Central. Also competing but not eligible for state was Brandon Byington of Volunteer.