D-B band performs at Bandmasters Association in Lexington (VIDEO)

The concert was held March 8 at the Singletary Center for the Arts. ABA membership is invitation only. New members must be conferred upon by the existing membership. D-B Band Director Lafe Cook achieved ABA membership in 2008 through an invitation by University of Tennessee bandmaster WJ Julian. At the time of his induction to ABA, Cook was one of only 35 high school band directors in the 300-member organization. The majority of ABA members are collegiate or military band leaders.

The D-B Wind Symphony’s invitation to perform at the ABA convention is an honor that far less than 1 percent of the high school bands in the United States will ever achieve. Most groups who perform at the ABA convention are from colleges, universities, municipalities or the military. In the 83 years that the ABA has held conventions, only seven high school bands have been invited to perform. D-B shared the 2017 convention stage with the University of Kentucky Wind Symphony, the University of Louisville Wind Ensemble, the Ohio State University Wind Ensemble and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

D-B performed an array of professional and collegiate level musical literature by well-known composers including Percy Grainger, Charles Ives, Giuseppi Verdi, John Stevens, James Stephenson and Zequinha Abreu.

The concert included two premier pieces by contemporary composers. Revelry, by William Pitts, was written to commemorate Kingsport’s centennial, 1917-2017, and was dedicated to the city of Kingsport and the directors and students of the D-B band. William Pitts is a composer, conductor, and arranger from Atlanta and is a provider of extremely high quality musical arrangements for the nation’s top marching bands and drum corps. Appalachian Portrait, by Julie Ann Giroux, was commissioned to honor and memorialize UT’s Julian, past president of the ABA. Julie Giroux is an Emmy-winning composer who has more than 100 film and television credits including music for North and South Part II. Giroux has provided musical arrangements for Celene Dion, Paula Abdul, Dudley Moore, Liza Minnelli, Reba McEntire and others.

D-B students worked with several prominent band leaders during the convention, including the following guest conductors: Bobby Francis, Texas Christian University; Chadwick Kamei, Pearl City High School, Hawaii; James Sammons, Vero Beach High School, Florida; Joseph Hermann, Tennessee Technological University; Bruce Moss, Bowling Green University (and D-B graduate); Todd Nichols, Roxbury High School, Connecticut; Thomas Rotondi, Commander of the United States Army Band, retired (now a Kingsport resident.)

The D-B band accompanied four world-class trombone soloists and teachers on a trombone feature titled Glissin’ Up, by James Stephenson. The guest soloists were: Wycliffe Jones, voted “best trombone” by Downbeat and “trombonist of the year” by the Jazz Journalists Association; Brad Kerns, trombone professor at the University of Kentucky, prominent recording artist, and graduate of D-B; Scott Hartman, trombone professor at Yale University; and Clint Woltering, trombone soloist and enlisted conductor of the United States Naval Academy Band.

In conjunction with the ABA concert, the D-B Trombone Ensemble performed with the University of Kentucky trombone studio at a studio recital performance on March 7 in Lexington.

Richard Brown is assistant principal of Dobyns-Bennett High School