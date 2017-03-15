Cherokee High band performs in Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Parade

ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School marching band performed in Atlanta’s early St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, but that was only part of the excitement for the 76 performers and their chaperones during the three-day trip.

The band left Rogersville Friday morning and took a tour of the World of Coca-Cola after arriving in Atlanta.

The group then participated in a walking tour of Centennial Olympic Park and dined at the Hard Rock Cafe.

The parade started Saturday at noon and involved a one-mile march along Peach Tree Street in downtown Atlanta.

After the parade, the band spent the rest of Saturday at Six Flags over Georgia.

On Sunday, band members toured the Zoo Atlanta before returning to Rogersville.

This was Cherokee’s first major band trip in many years, but director Brandon Linkous said he wants to make national band performances an event that all future Cherokee musicians can enjoy.

“I just want to take a moment and say thank you to everyone that had a part in making our trip to Atlanta as successful as it turned out to be,” Linkous shared on the Cherokee band’s Facebook page. “From those who organized it, the chaperones, tour guide, bus drivers, and the students everyone did a fantastic job. I really don’t think a trip could go much smoother than ours did.”

Linous added, “I am so proud of our students and what we accomplished on this trip. I hope they had a blast and made memories to last a lifetime. The times like we had are what make doing what we do special. We get to share our gift of music with people everywhere and get to spend time with our best friends while doing it.”