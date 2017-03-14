Gate City forensics team sending six to state competition

This forensics team has nothing to do with solving a crime or working in a lab. Instead, it focuses on public speaking and advocating for causes. The two definitions of the same word are often confused around school.

“I’ve gotten a lot of questions about that,” said Alli Pillion, a senior and reigning state champion in storytelling. “They’re like, ‘So, do you talk about dead people?’ No. There’s a difference between forensic anthropology and forensic arts.”

Gate City will be sending six students to Midlothian on March 25. Loren Vermillion, a freshman, will be presenting an original oratory; Pillion will be competing in the storytelling category; Cole Robinette, a senior, will be competing in dramatic interpretation; Alyssa Ferguson and Audrey Lucas, both seniors, will be participating in the humorous duo competition; and Kyle Norris will be in the category of extemporaneous speaking.

Students will present a variety of topics, which are near and dear to their hearts. Vermillion will be speaking about fake news, Robinette will be delivering a message about inclusion and not judging others, Ferguson and Lucas are presenting a humorous story about a girl who attends a fat camp and finds a friend.

By making it all the way to state, the six have proven themselves to be among the top students in the entire commonwealth in forensics.

All six students work part-time and participate in other school activities. Besides going to practice to get their work critiqued by one of their coaches, much of the work for the club is done in their free time.

And sometimes they squeeze in extra practice whenever they can.

“We stay every day during lunch,” Lucas said. “I’ve not eaten lunch in the cafeteria in months. We just work where you can, when you can for as well as you can.”

Besides practicing their speeches in front of Jamie Perry, who teaches 10th and 12th grade English, the students have practiced their speeches in front of their peers during class. Lucas said she has had students approach her after speaking to tell her how good the speech was.

Perry said in order for all six to get up in front of their peers shows confidence and said it will help them by carrying that confidence with them throughout their lives.

For the students, skills they learned during their time with the forensics club will stick with them once their academic careers are over.

“This is something that will apply to us for the rest of our lives,” Pillion said. “Any career you choose, you’re always going to have to talk to people. By practicing this, this is preparing us for the future. ... This is something that is going to apply in real life.”